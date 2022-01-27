BROOKLYN PARK — The Free Press won 12 awards in the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest, including top awards for its editorial writing, photography, newspaper design and public service.
The awards were announced Thursday at the association's annual convention.
The Free Press was recognized for its public service, taking second place in the Lynn Smith Community Leadership Award for its stories on homelessness and coordination of local bands to produce a holiday CD, proceeds of which went to the Connections Ministry homeless shelter in Mankato.
The newspaper won first place for typography and design, editorial page as a whole and took third place for sports reporting.
On the editorial page, judges said: "Tough stance editorials made this entry stand out along with columns and letters to the editor."
In the typography category judges said: "Lots of entry points on page 1. Good variance in lead and secondary photos. Attractive column logos and section flags. The scoreboards on the sports pages are easy to navigate."
In sports reporting, the judges said: "Readers will find a clean look, strong photography and stories that give local sports their due while acknowledging the impact of the pandemic."
The newspaper won first place for editorial portfolio, where seven randomly selected editorials were judged against entries from all other outstate multi-day newspapers with circulations above 10,000.
Judges said: "The "Why it matters box" pushed this one to the front. Gives another point of entry and helps busy readers who may not have time to read the whole piece right away. Looks good on the page, too. That said, the writing was excellent as well. Quick reads and engaging style."
Photographer Pat Christman won first place in the feature photo category for his image of a three-legged dog romping at Hiniker Pond.
Judges said: "Better than the usual fall color photos. The subtlety of the child and the dog in the bottom left makes this photo for me. Also shot from a good angle with a higher view which helps the viewer to see the reflection in the lake. Nice job."
The Free Press took second place for its comprehensive coverage of COVID-19 including a report on the one-year anniversary.
Judges said: "The Free Press probably did the best job in telling the people stories, particularly in the profiles of victims of the virus."
Reporter Brian Arola took third place in the social issues category with his story on a homeless man finally finding permanent housing.
Judges said: "This category had many outstanding stories about issues related to homelessness. But this one stands out because of the brief but impactful examples of what the main subject of the story had to do to survive. Humanizes the subject and makes the reader want to learn more about him, his situation and the effort to find homes for the homeless. Well done."
Sports reporter Kevin Dudley won second place for a story on Minnesota State University's men's hockey playoff win over Quinnipiac.
Judges said: "Loved the lede and the use of quotes. They weren't your typical coach speak, especially the 'outhouse' quote."
Former intern Annie Jennemann won second place in the information graphics category for her online COVID dashboard and a third place award for her digital illustration in multimedia for the digital sculpture walk.
Of the sculpture walk interactive graphic, judges said: "Clean, and reader-forward thinking with mapping to guide those who would want to explore on their own."
On the COVID dashboard, judges said: "This is a great resource of information that's both thorough and simple. You can look at all the data for the region or each county basically on one or two screens — not a lot of scrolling required — and it's all easy to follow.
"Overall, great, useful work here, and it was a close call between first and second place."
Free Press advertising representative Theresa Haefner was recognized with a third place award in the category of advertising campaign for Ophthalmology Associates and Lasik Center.
The Free Press generally competes with other newspapers in Minnesota and North Dakota with circulations over 10,000 including the Fargo Forum, Grand Forks Herald, Rochester Post-Bulletin and Duluth News Tribune.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.