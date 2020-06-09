MANKATO — The Mankato Free Press has won 13 awards from the Minnesota chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for work done in 2019.
Staff writer, business editor and columnist Tim Krohn had a pair of first-place Page One Awards announced by the organization in an online presentation Tuesday night, and staff writer Brian Arola and News Editor Kathy Vos also won top honors.
Krohn won in the Feature category for what the contest judges called “well written, interesting, compelling feature stories” on refugees in the current political climate and on a trio of elderly brothers running a sawmill in rural North Mankato.
Krohn also won for newspaper Column Writing for multiple columns. Judges said Krohn did a “nice job weaving memories with current news and observations” and complimented his “easy to read style and an overall enjoyable read” along with “a nice variety of subjects with great visual detail.”
Features Editor Robb Murray won a third-place award in the column-writing category.
And Krohn and Arola shared a second-place award in Deadline News Coverage for their stories on flooding in Henderson and Garden City.
Arola won the top prize in the Enterprise/In-Depth category for his Nov. 24 story on the complexities of homelessness in south-central Minnesota, which judges called “excellent reporting, very thorough with lots and sources and human interest.”
Vos won the first-place award in Editorial and Commentary for her “very strong editorial about the insulin cost issues and the irresponsible Facebook video posted by state Rep. Jeremy Munson. Well done!”
Free Press Managing Editor Joe Spear won third place in that category for a trio of editorials.
Staff writer Kristine Goodrich and photographer Pat Christman shared a third-place award in the Breaking News Coverage category for a story and photos on a lengthy police standoff on North Fifth Street in Mankato in March 2019.
Former sports editor Shane Frederick was awarded second in Sports News Coverage for hockey coverage and third in Sports Feature Writing for his story about Minnesota State University hockey player McKenzie Sederberg.
Finally, The Free Press finished third in the Best Issue category for its May 19, 2019, edition. The newspaper competed against other newspapers with circulations of less than 50,000. The Grand Forks Herald was the top award winner in that classification with the Minneapolis Star Tribune dominating the competition among larger publications.
