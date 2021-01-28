The Free Press won 14 awards for its journalism and advertising at the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards virtual gala Thursday.
The newspaper as a whole was recognized for excellence in editorial/opinion writing (second place), use of photography (third place) and sports reporting (second place).
It also took first place in the prestigious Lynn Smith Community Leadership award for its series on the homeless in Mankato.
On the Lynn Smith Community Leadership award, judges said: "It can be challenging for all of us in journalism to recall our normal sense of civic service before the pandemic. The Free Press months-long series on homelessness stands out among numerous high-quality COVID-19-related community leadership award entries. The team of Mankato journalists launched this effort months before the pandemic — and stayed on point with this pointedly public-service-oriented project throughout the stresses of the COVID crisis.
"Beyond mere coverage of an overlooked community problem, the newspaper earned endorsements from community leaders who clearly noted how the newspaper’s efforts — from news coverage, to editorials, to community fundraisers — made a clear and positive difference for community members most in need of attention and assistance. Great job."
Editor Joe Spear took first place in the Herman Roe Editorial Writing Award for his editorial calling for Minnesota State University to remove the "Baton of Honor" student award that carried racist symbolism from its law enforcement program.
Judges said: "Taking a strong stand for a needed change at Minnesota State University."
Former Free Press Features Editor Robb Murray and former Free Press photographer Jackson Forderer took second place in the best human interest story category for their story "The painful life of Kris Bonander."
Judges said: "Robb Murray provides a searingly intimate portrait of pain, love, loss and even a bit of redemption. His show-don’t-tell details are unforgiving — a little boy racing away from bullies, the way grief constricts both time and air as life tips into death, a snowbank, tears, weed, Budweiser, blood. In a word: real."
Free Press staff writer Mark Fischenich took third place in the same category for his profile of World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor Charles Sehe.
Judges said: "Mark Fischenich does what we all need to do more in reporting: He gets the hell out of the way. The result is an unfiltered, funny, and sneakily sobering interview with 97-year-old Charles Sehe, who charms with his quick wit, candor and thunderous little details. It’s as though a favorite great-uncle has delivered a last lecture, the lessons of which will land only when we most need them."
Photographer Pat Christman won third for his photo story of the Mankato Silo art, and third place for his sports photo of Mankato East football practice resuming.
Former sports writer Shane Frederick took second place for best sports story for his report on the Mankato East and Mankato West section championship game.
Free Press reporter and Mankato Magazine Assistant Editor Diana Rojo-Garcia took third place for best column.
Judges said: "Boldly tackling topics of race, nationality, and cultural sensitivity, Rojo-Garcia encourages readers to be open-minded and does so with heart, personality and generosity."
Free Press staff writer Kristine Goodrich took third place for best use of social media for her in-depth report on school bullying.
Judges said: "Social issues are important to every community. Nice work engaging the readers to create this necessary, close-to-home piece."
The Free Press advertising department was also recognized with wins in the best advertisement and best self-promotion advertisement.
The Free Press took third place in best advertisement for the ad "Thank You - Mankato Area Public Schools" by former ad rep Marianne Carlson. The Free Press also won third place for a best self-promotion advertisement by Audience Development Director Justin Niles and graphic artist Christina Sankey for The Free Press Black Friday ads.
