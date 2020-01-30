The Free Press won 13 awards in the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper contest.
The awards were announced Thursday at the MNA convention in Brooklyn Park.
Jackson Forderer won first place in the photo story category for "A Night at the Circus." The judges said "Amazing photograph of aerialist. You captured this very well."
Forderer also won first place in the feature photography category for a photo from the Mankato air show. "The composition on this photo and great timing make it an almost perfect shot," judges said.
Kathy Vos won first place in the Herman Roe Editorial Writing category for an editorial on "Sharing data, details improves communities," Judges said: "Taking the opportunity of sunshine week to highlight something all too important is what editorials should be. Yes, sunshine typically cover public notices, meetings, etc. They can and should do more. Bringing into the light a problem that hits home in many communities across this country is important. Well done!"
The Free Press won first place in the freedom of information category for a series of editorials and columns, including by Free Press editor Joe Spear. Judges said: "This entry offers strong advocacy across a variety of First Amendment and freedom of information issues. The summary editorial does a great job of encapsulating each instance, recapping the relevant law, and explaining why it matters to a citizen."
Tim Krohn won second place in the best columnist division and second place in the business story division for a story on recycling woes.
The newspaper won second in the Lynn Smith Community Leadership Award for a series of editorials, community meetings and columns on race relations, including a column by Free Press editor Joe Spear.
Shane Frederick won third place in the sports feature category for "MSU catcher's videos are a big hit." Judges wrote: "A unique, fun story, one that I bet would play well online."
Diana Rojo-Garcia won third place for best use of social media for The Free Press lifestyles Instagram account.
The Free Press won second place in the editorial page as a whole category. "The Free Press gives readers a crisp, stirring and informative opinion section. Its staff editorials are well-written, and the contributed commentaries span the country, which is a smart approach. A few extra letters to the editor, and this would be the front-runner," the judges wrote.
The newspaper won third place for its editorials in the editorial portfolio category. The judges said: "This would have been the winner in other editorial contests I've judged. Arguments are salient and sober."
The newspaper won third place in the general reporting category. "A strong local news report greets Mankato-area readers every day. A stand-alone local news section offers readers a second front page for centerpiece-worthy treatment of interesting stories. The daily report feels very thorough."
Danny Creel and Christina Sankey won second place for best use of color in advertising for "Grand Opening Weekend." The judges wrote: "Although not many colors, the images and art stood off the page."
