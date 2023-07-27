The Free Press
MANKATO — Free Press journalists won six awards in a recent competition among state news organizations sponsored by the Minnesota Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
First-place awards went to reporters Mark Fischenich for in-depth enterprise reporting, Kevin Dudley for sports reporting and Brian Arola for breaking news reporting.
Reporter Tim Krohn took second place for government reporting, and third-place awards went to Free Press Managing Editor Joe Spear for editorial writing and former reporter Trey Mewes for business reporting.
Fischenich’s winning entry came from a piece titled “Mankato homeowners picking up more of the property tax burden.” Dudley’s top entry was about the Minnesota State University men’s hockey team clinching their fifth conference championship. Arola’s breaking news story was centered around a drug sentencing case and an embezzlement case by a small-town mayor.
Spear’s editorial entry was aimed at pushing courts to allow cameras at trials, and Mewes’ entry for business reporting was an in-depth report on businesses facing skyrocketing unemployment taxes due to legislative gridlock.
There were 460 entries in the contest from 44 different news organizations in Minnesota and the Dakotas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.