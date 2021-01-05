ST. PETER — Free radon test kits are available from Brown-Nicollet Environmental Health.
Radon gas is a deadly carcinogen that is undetectable by the human senses.
The kits are being offered on a first-come basis during a drive-thru 9 a.m. to noon and 2-4:30 p.m. this week through Friday at Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building, 622 S. Front St.
Any remaining kits will be given away next week to people who call ahead to 934-7089 to arrange a pickup time.
To make an appointment or for more information, call 934-7089.
