ST. PETER — Test kits to determine radon levels in homes are being offered through a Radon Action Month promotion to Brown and Nicollet County residents.
The free kits will be available starting Thursday on a first-come, first-serve basis. Kits may be picked up at the Brown-Nicollet Environmental Health Office on the second floor of the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building, 622 S. Front St., St. Peter.
Radon is an odorless, colorless and tasteless radioactive gas that occurs naturally. It can enter into through cracks or openings in walls or foundations. This gas is the leading environmental cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. and leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.
The only way for residents to know if their home has radon is to test. For more information about the free test kits, call 507-934-7089.
