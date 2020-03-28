MANKATO — School districts are continuing to providing free bagged meals to any hungry student and day care to students with parents employed in health care and other emergency services.
When Gov. Tim Walz ordered public schools to move to distance learning models through at least May 4, he also ordered them to continue to provide meals and child care through that period.
In Mankato Area Public Schools, both services will have a few changes as distance learning gets underway and coronavirus cases increase.
Children and staff in the child care for emergency workers program will be screened as they arrive each morning, Scott Hogen, the district's director of facilities, told the Mankato School Board last week. If someone has an elevated temperature or other symptoms, they will be sent home.
Hogen said the program's leaders also are following state and federal social distancing and sanitizing recommendations for child care facilities, such as keeping participants in small groups.
“The children have learned very quickly how to social distance themselves,” he said. “They are adapting to it probably better than we as adults are adapting.”
Free care for elementary-aged children of emergency workers will continue to be offered during traditional school hours. Care during what is typically before and after school hours also will be offered for a fee. Paraprofessionals who have displaced from their regular duties are helping care for the children.
The temporary little-used full-day ACES program that was offered to all families over the last eight weekdays no longer will be offered.
The district has been serving over 60 children daily in the emergency care program and 11 through ACES, according to Audra Nissen Boyer, the district's director of community and recreation. A number of additional families have signed up to potentially participate in the emergency care program in the future and the district is ready for them, Nissen Boyer said.
Changes to lunchtime meal distribution include one new location and deliveries upon request. The Kennedy Elementary pickup site is closed and a new site will open at Rose Parks Elementary. Former Kennedy users are encouraged to go to East High School instead.
The decision to make the shift was made after studying site usage and realizing an unmet need in the Rosa Parks area, said Tom Sager, the district's director of business services.
The district and the busing services with which it contracts also will begin delivering meals to families that cannot get to a pickup site. A registration form can be found on the district's website.
As of mid-week, the district had distributed nearly 5,000 bags of food that contained lunch and breakfast for the next day.
