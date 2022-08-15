MANKATO — Free summer meals available to kids 18 and younger at select Mankato Area Public Schools locations are ending Friday.
Bridges, Eagle Lake, Hoover and Prairie Winds school sites will serve the meals until Aug. 19.
Through then, families should show up at one of the locations during meal hours; breakfast is 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The meals must be consumed on site.
While the summer meals program continues each year, waivers are also set to end soon that allow the district to provide free meals during the school year. However, the state is participating in a USDA pilot program that expands eligibility to students on the Medicaid program. And school districts are set to return to established income-based programs like the National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs once the school year starts.
