Before 25 youths got into the pool for their first free swim lesson, a social worker was there to tell them it was OK if they were too afraid to get in right away.
The Mankato Clinic is sponsoring free swim lessons for Somali youths following the drowning death of a 9-year-old boy at the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility last month.
Over 25 youths completed the last of their seven lessons at the city of North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park Swim Facility Friday night. Another group of 25 will start their lessons next week.
Before swimming instructors welcome the participants into the water, they meet with Mankato Clinic social worker Crystal Dubbelde.
She said she talks with them about how they are feeling about the drowning and about their safety swimming. Dubbelde tries to help them understand how swimming lessons will make them safer. But if anyone still does not want to get into the pool they do not have to, she tells them. Every youth in the first session got in.
Parent Mohamed Ibrahim said the lessons helped both children and parents overcome fear and heal after the death of Abdirahman Abdullahi. The Abdullahi family was well-known in the local Somali community and many people are grieving the loss, said Ibrahim, who is friends with the boy’s father.
Ibrahim, who does health outreach to immigrants with Mankato Refugee Services, helped identify and invite families to participate.
There was some apprehension among families, Ibrahim said, but it was quickly alleviated when they arrived for their first day of lessons and saw how many life guard/instructors had stayed after the pool’s usual closing time to help them.
Ahmen Osman, 10, and Abdullahi Ibrahim, 9, said the lessons have made them more confident in the water.
“I think it’s a great way to teach kids how to swim and prevent an accident like what happened,” Osman said. “This place is amazing for what they are doing and how they are taking time out of their day to help kids.”
On their last night together, some of the families brought sambusas (stuffed pastries popular in Somalia) to thank the pool staff.
The lessons for Somali youth is the first of what is becoming a broader drive to make swimming lessons more accessible.
“It’s just the beginning of our commitment to making sure all kids can learn to swim,” said Dr. Katie Smentek.
The pediatrician said drowning is a leading cause of childhood deaths.
“Every child should have the opportunity to learn to swim,” she said.
But Mankato Clinic staff realize there are multiple barriers keeping many area children from swim lessons. The hurdles include the cost of lessons, finding culturally appropriate swimwear, and lack of transportation.
A meeting was held Wednesday to begin discussing needs and opportunities, Mankato Clinic Foundation President Marcia Bahr said. Representatives of Mankato Clinic, community organizations that provide swim lessons and Connecting Kids, which provides scholarships for youths to participate in community activities, all attended.
Katie Heintz, who oversees the swim facility, said Connecting Kids already has provided scholarships for families of all backgrounds to take lessons, which are continuing through August. Go to swimnorthmankato.com for more information on applying for a scholarship or contributing to the scholarship fund.
