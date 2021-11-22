MANKATO — Mankato Elks members are preparing more than 600 free Thanksgiving dinners to serve during a drive-thru event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday near the rear entrance to The Loose Moose, 119 S. Front St.
The Lodge is offering the hot meals to all interested community members. Turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn, bread and pie will be brought out to people while they wait in the alley behind The Loose Moose.
Motorists should enter the alley from the north and park near the doorway while they place their orders. Walk-up participants will be greeted outdoors by volunteers who will take their orders.
There is no delivery option for the meals.
