MANKATO — When Michael McLaughlin was a youth, he listened to many of his neighbor’s Word War II Navy stories. Charles Sehe keeps in touch with McLaughlin, now a military veteran himself.
“Usually, a couple times a year I receive handwritten letters.”
“I grew up on the north end of town where the Sehes lived at the time. Charles would pop in often to visit my dad (Tom McLaughlin).”
Over the years, the three men have been in “all kinds of conversations” about the military, said Michael, who serves as Blue Earth County’s veterans services officer.
On Sept. 30, the McLaughlins will see their longtime comrade receive an honor from the consul general of France to the Midwest.
Guillaume Lacroix is slated to officially present Sehe with a Legion of Honor medal from the French government for his service aboard the USS Nevada at Normandy, Cherbourg and Toulon.
The Legion of Honor is the highest French order of merit for military and civilian merits.
“It was created in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte,” said Pascale Thome, the consul’s press and communication attachè.
“He already has the medal; Guillaume LaCroix will be pinning the medal during the ceremony.”
Thome said the consul’s office in Chicago received an application asking for Sehe to be considered for the honor months after he’d attended a 75th anniversary D-Day observation in his home state, Illinois. Veterans organizations assisted the 97-year-old with the paperwork.
Sehe was aboard a battleship at a crucial turning point in the war, when the Allied Forces invaded German-occupied Normandy June 6, 1944. He was on a ship assigned to eliminate huge German guns that were keeping the Allies from using the port at Cherbourg in France.
USS Nevada fired the first shots of D-Day — hitting German positions along Utah beach and as much as 20 miles inland.
Michael McLaughlin said the application process for the medal is extensive and in Sehe’s case, involved research into his military background. There just aren’t that many World War II veterans remaining.
“Charles is a needle in the haystack; and he’s kinda a unicorn, being that he served at Normandy and Pearl Harbor.”
Due to Sehe’s age and health, the upcoming ceremony at Morson-Ario-Strand Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 950 will be limited to military representatives and the honoree’s family members.
