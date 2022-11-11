NORTH MANKATO — Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, has been selected as one of six assistant leaders for the Minnesota Senate.
In a midterm election surprise the DFL took control of the Senate and retained control of the House. On Thursday, the DFL Senate Caucus announced it had elected Sen. Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis as majority leader.
On Friday she announced six assistant leaders from across the state, including Frentz, who was first elected in 2016 and who served as assistant minority leader during the last legislative session.
Besides Frentz, the caucus elected Mary Kunesh of New Brighton, Foung Hawj of St. Paul, Liz Boldon of Rochester, Erin Murphy of St. Paul, and Kelly Morrison of Deephaven as assistant leaders.
