MANKATO — The Minnesota Legislature returns in January for a budgeting year, though lawmakers and local stakeholders are also hoping a bonding bill gets passed after lawmakers failed to pass one last session.
As of February, lawmakers also have a $9.25 billion surplus on their hands.
North Mankato Sen. Nick Frentz, who was reelected in November to serve Senate District 18, will serve as an assistant majority leader and chair the committee on energy, utility, environment and climate.
The DFLer said his top priority is to handle the surplus and also pass a budget that includes funding for education, health care, long-term care facilities, transportation, public safety, agriculture and more.
“I think the people expect us to return part of the surplus and make smart choices about the rest of the money,” Frentz said.
He also said he is an advocate for passing a bonding bill this next session, which requires bipartisan support in the House and Senate and a supermajority to pass, adding it’s important for local projects like Mankato’s water resource recovery facility.
“That’s necessary not only to prevent a breakdown of the system, but to keep rates low for our area users.”
Getting money in a bonding bill for the over 60-year-old facility, which serves 65,000 people in Mankato and neighboring communities, is the city’s primary goal for the upcoming legislative session, City Manager Susan Arntz said.
She said that since this past session, costs to the project, which includes major upgrades to the facility and its operations, have increased.
Originally, estimates were set at $65 million and have now gone up to between $85 million and $89 million.
Additional repairs also have been made to the facility.
Arntz said a bonding bill is needed for the project as it doesn’t qualify for general fund grant resources, adding that if one isn’t passed more improvements could be needed in the future.
“If we have to wait until 2024 to try and work with the Legislature on funding this project, it’s very likely that we’ll have additional repairs and various elements that need to be touched on that might not be sustainable improvements,” she said.
Frentz said last year’s bonding bill benchmark was set around $1.4 billion, adding there’s no way to say if that number could be more or less this year.
In addition to working on a budget and bonding bill, Frentz said he’s also hoping to work toward goals on the energy committee.
“I think we want to continue to provide reliable and cost-effective energy, but we want to decarbonize,” he said. “Locally, what that means is we’ll work with utilities to try to come up with a solution, including setting goals by which time we should be carbon free in our energy production.”
The 2023 session convenes Jan. 3.
