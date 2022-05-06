MANKATO — With barely more than two weeks until the Minnesota Legislature must adjourn, the lawmakers representing Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter and nearby areas are providing an update on the 2022 session Saturday morning.
The public is invited to the in-person town hall featuring Rep. Luke Frederick and Sen. Nick Frentz from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Mankato Intergovernmental Center's Mankato Room (the meeting room of the Mankato City Council and the Mankato Area Public Schools Board.)
The two DFLers will answer questions as well as provide a status report on the legislative session. The Minnesota Constitution requires that lawmakers adjourn on May 23.
