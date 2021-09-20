MANKATO — State Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, has retained his leadership position, reelected as one of three assistant minority leaders.
The leadership elections by Democratic members of the Senate followed the resignation of Sen. Susan Kent as minority leader. Sen. Melisa Lopez Franzen of Edina was elected as the new minority leader, moving up from her assistant minority leader position.
Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, replaces Lopez Franzen as assistant minority leader. Like Frentz, Sen. Foung Hawj, DFL-St. Paul, was selected to continue as an assistant minority leader.
An attorney, Frentz first won the Senate District 19 seat in 2016 and represents Mankato, Eagle Lake and nearby townships in Blue Earth County, a sliver of Le Sueur County, including Kasota, and all of Nicollet County, including North Mankato and St. Peter.
