NORTH MANKATO — A local lawmaker will head up a new statewide caucus to promote climate change and renewable energy solutions.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, will chair the Senate DFL Clean Energy & Climate Change Caucus, which DFL leadership unveiled Tuesday.
Frentz has made a name proposing environmental bills in the Senate. He carried bills in 2017 and 2018 proposed by then-Gov. Mark Dayton to double Minnesota’s renewable energy goals — from mandating 25% of the states energy come from renewable sources by 2025 to half of Minnesota’s energy to be “clean” by 2030. Frentz also sponsored Gov. Tim Walz’s proposal earlier this year to make Minnesota’s energy carbon-free by 2050.
Frentz said Tuesday he was excited to have the caucus push for more discussion on how climate change is affecting Minnesota, as well as how the state could move toward using more sustainable energy.
“There’s a lot of people in our district who asked about this and wanted to see action,” he said.
The Senate DFL is the latest attempt by Democratic state leaders to push for more environmental measures during the Minnesota Legislature’s 2020 session. The House DFL announced a similar caucus in September while Walz announced a climate change subcabinet last week.
Those DFL efforts come amid disagreements with Republicans over the potential cost and reliability behind a statewide push toward renewable energy and more environmental regulations. GOP lawmakers say they’re not opposed to clean energy but take issue with DFL plans they say would cost taxpayers too much for too little gain.
“When we look at clean energy, when we look at the environment, we have to continue to do the best we can in Minnesota and I think we do a good job,” said Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake. “I think we’re heading in the right direction.”
Thus far, 29 of the Senate DFL’s 32 members have signed onto the caucus. Frentz said he hopes the caucus will put more pressure on the Senate GOP to hold hearings on energy and environmental bills. Senate DFLers say the GOP-controlled Senate hasn’t held hearings on climate change since 2017. Draheim said the Senate GOP plans to hold informational hearings on clean energy bills in January.
Draheim said he welcomes the new caucus and more discussion on energy, but he’s uncertain how much Minnesota can rely on renewable fuels as there are still issues with storing energy generated through solar panels or wind turbines. Draheim pointed to last February’s blizzards, which knocked out power throughout much of south-central Minnesota, as a scenario where renewable energy sources wouldn’t have helped power companies get electric grids back online as they are now.
“We would not have had a reliable energy source with wind and solar options,” Draheim said. “Even natural gas got throttled last winter.”
Frentz said Minnesota needs to take more action to curb the effects of climate change as federal officials have loosened environmental regulations in recent years.
“We can disagree on what type of fire hoses are needed, but we should probably agree on whether the house is on fire,” Frentz said.
