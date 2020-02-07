NORTH MANATO — Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, has been appointed one of two assistant minority leaders in the Minnesota Senate, the DFL announced Friday.
Frentz said he hopes his experience with the Mankato area will allow him to amplify the region’s issues as part of the Senate leadership team. He notes the Mankato area gets high marks among legislators for its economy and prosperity, which bodes well for its influence.
“The No. 1 duty is to give a voice to southern Minnesota (and Mankato) in our leadership group,” Frentz said.
With another local senator in a leadership position, it can only be good news for the Mankato area, said Patrick Baker, vice president of government affairs for Greater Mankato Growth.
“It’s just great for our organization,” Baker said.
Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, is chair of the Senate finance committee, and Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, is also becoming more influential, Baker said. Draheim is vice chair of the Senate higher education finance committee.
Frentz said he aims to raise the profile of issues important to this area, such as the bonding request for replacement of Armstrong Hall on the Minnesota State University campus and tax credits for farmers on land they put into buffer strips.
Water quality of the Minnesota River that goes through dozens of Minnesota counties also will be atop the agenda, Frentz said, noting the city of Mankato’s bonding request for water quality efforts will be important.
He said he will continue to push for issues as a representative of District 19, including farm safety. Frentz is also chair of the clean energy and climate change caucus and said he is hopeful of bipartisan bills passing in those areas.
He will also bring to light again the need to fund completing Highway 14 as a four-lane between Nicollet and New Ulm, he said.
A recent shakeup of Senate DFL leadership lifted Sen. Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, to minority leader, ousting longtime Iron Range Sen. Tom Bakk. Republicans have criticized the DFL for the move, saying it depletes the influence of rural Minnesota.
Frentz said he will represent the rural part of Minnesota in the DFL leadership, that he says aims to have urban, suburban and rural representation. The other minority leader will be Sen. Erik Simonson of Duluth.
Frentz said he believes the Senate DFL now has leadership representation in all parts of the state while Republicans have little or no urban leadership representation.
Baker said Frentz’s election as assistant minority leader helps GMG get closer to achieving its goal of getting the Mankato area the visibility it deserves at the state Capitol.
It’s been “quite some time,” he said, since the area has had such influential representation in St. Paul.
