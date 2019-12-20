NORTH MANKATO — State Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, announced Friday his intention to seek re-election in 2020.
Frentz was first elected in 2016 to serve District 19 in the Minnesota legislature.
The senator serves on three standing committees: Agriculture, Rural Development and Housing Finance; Family Care and Aging; and Transportation Finance.
Frentz also serves on the Legislative Audit Commission, the Legislative Commission on Pensions. He previously served on the Governor’s Housing Task Force and the Senate Select Task Force on Health Care Consumer Access.
