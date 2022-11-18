NORTH MANKATO — Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato, will chair the energy, utilities, environment and climate committee in the DFL-controlled Senate.
The DFL flipped control of the Senate and retained the House and governor's office on Election Day, securing a "trifecta" in state government for the 2023 legislative session beginning in January.
Frentz was previously the DFL's ranking minority member for a similar committee working on energy and utilities issues. Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic named him and 19 other DFLers as chairs of committees Friday.
Chairing a key committee in 2023 will ensure Greater Minnesota is represented on important issues like energy, environment and climate, Frentz said.
“You have to have all the voices at the table in order to have the best result, and Greater Minnesota is going to have a strong voice in this caucus,” he said.
The committee will have a bigger role in tackling the climate crisis, including reducing carbon emissions, according to a release from Frentz.
The DFL's committee chair positions also have representatives from St. Cloud and Duluth. Sen. Aric Putnam, of St. Cloud, will chair the agriculture and rural development committee, while Sen. Jennifer McEwen, of Duluth, will chair the labor committee.
Senators representing the Twin Cities metro area will chair the other committees.
The DFL will announce next month which House committees Reps. Luke Frederick, of Mankato, and Rep. Jeff Brand, of St. Peter, will serve on.
