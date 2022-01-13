NORTH MANKATO — Sen. Nick Frentz is looking for another term in the Minnesota Senate.
Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, announced Wednesday he would run for reelection this fall.
“I have been proud to serve the Greater Mankato and Nicollet County area in the Minnesota Senate, and hope the voters allow me to continue that service,” Frentz said in a statement.
He was first elected in 2016. Since then, he has become an assistant minority leader in the DFL and has served on a variety of committees.
This year, he is the ranking DFL member on the Senate energy and utilities committee. He also serves on Legislative Audit Committee, the Rules and Administration Committee, the Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement, and the Senate's agricultural committee.
Frentz has worked in the past on a variety of sustainable energy and environmental issues, which include championing the increase of renewable energy use in Minnesota and building more infrastructure for electric vehicles. He also authored legislation to expand the state's farm safety grant program and help first responders file for compensation over post-traumatic stress disorder issues.
Thus far, no Republican challenger has announced an intention to run. Blue Earth County Republicans chair Yvonne Simon said she hasn't heard of anyone interested in running against Frentz yet.
Senate District 19 includes Nicollet County, the Greater Mankato area and a small part of Le Sueur County, though that will likely change after redistricting maps are finalized next month.
