Senate District 18 incumbent Nick Frentz (DFL — North Mankato) and Republican challenger Mark Wright of North Mankato took to the debate stage Wednesday night to share their views on topics such as the budget, economic growth and passing a bonding bill after failing to last session.
The forum started with candidates discussing their top three priorities, with Frentz first citing the state’s budget surplus, which was up to $9.25 billion as of February, according to the state legislature.
“What are we going to do with it? I think we can return about $4 billion of that in tax cuts,” Frentz said.
Frentz also argued one of his biggest priorities if elected would be to pass a bonding bill.
“We failed to put together a bonding bill and it undercut our goal in so many ways. Just one example is the Mankato water treatment facility,” he said.
Frentz finished answering the question by highlighting targeted needs he believes are worth watching, including staffing at long-term care facilities and education.
Wright answered the question in part by stating he wants to let taxpayers know that he wants to do his best to make it more affordable to live in the state.
“I think solving the budget surplus issue and dealing with the tax issue revolves around, what do we want the strategy to be for Minnesota?” he said.
Wright also argued he thinks the biggest issue in the bonding bill is going to be inflation.
“Construction inflation is huge right now, so we’re going to need a creative approach,” he said.
This being a budgeting year, the discussion turned towards monetary priorities.
Wright said the state needs to focus on a needs-based budget, not a wants-based budget, adding that inflation is one of his budget priorities.
“We can help them with inflation and being able to afford to continue living here by addressing the tax issues,” he said.
He also added that he wants to make sure education dollars are being spent correctly.
Frentz said one of his budget priorities is health care.
“The cost of health care is continuing to rise, and one of the groups that gets hit hardest is one of the populations in this district, which is farmers,” he said. “I favor a public option [for health care].”
Other budget priorities of his are education funding and taxes.
Last session, lawmakers failed to pass a bonding bill, prompting moderators to ask if candidates would support passing one early this session. Both candidates said they would.
On the topic of economic growth and growing business and jobs, Frentz argued in favor of tax competitiveness.
“We want to have an environment where the businesses are like, ‘Ok, these taxes are reasonable. We can make a profit,’” Frentz said, also noting the importance of recruiting talent. “You’ve got to create an environment where people want to come and live and work.”
Wright argued Minnesota small businesses should be able to take advantage of a public bonding rate.
“Which means they can borrow money at a much lower rate than they can at a commercial market,” he said.
He said the biggest issue is keeping people in the state.
“What does it take to entice them to remain here in Minnesota?” he said.
Greater Mankato Growth’s next debate will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at South Central College, Heritage Hall between House District 18A candidates Susan Akland (R — St. Peter) and DFL challenger Jeff Brand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.