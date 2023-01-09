MANKATO — It was a time for family, fresh faces and formal attire at the Mankato City Council Monday night.
Mike McLaughlin and Kevin Mettler, both of whom are brand new to elected office, joined the seven-member council Monday night. Three generations of family were present as each took the oath of office, including McLaughlin’s father Tom.
Community Development Director Paul Vogel, chatting with the McLaughlins, noted that the situation was making him feel a little long in the tooth. Vogel started working for the city just as Tom McLaughlin was being elected to two terms on the council in the 1990s. Now he was working for the city with McLaughlin’s son joining the governing body.
“I won’t be here when your grandchildren are on the council,” Vogel promised.
Staff experience might have a bit of extra value, though, as the city enters its newest era. Compared to two years ago, the council has subtracted decades of tenure even while adding some new perspectives.
Gone from the council that took office in January of 2021 are the two members who had the longest continuous service on the body — Mark Frost and Karen Foreman.
McLaughlin, a Plainview Avenue resident and Blue Earth County’s veterans service officer, defeated Foreman in Ward 1 in the Nov. 8 general election, ending her 12-year run on the council. Frost didn’t finish his 20th year on the council, resigning last summer as he moved to a lake home outside city limits.
Council President Mike Laven is now the dean of the council with 18 years of tenure. Laven, Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley and Council member Dennis Dieken were each elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020, but Laven also served three four-year terms starting with a 1998 election victory and continuing until a loss in 2010.
Voters in Ward 5, roughly the neighborhoods between Stadium Road and Glenwood Avenue, were guaranteed to have a new face representing them this month. Redistricting following the 2020 census prompted ward lines to be redrawn to equalize populations, and no incumbents were left in that ward.
“I believe there are citizens out there who don’t have a voice and need someone to speak for them,” said Mettler during his successful campaign last fall.
A 1985 graduate of Loyola High School, Mettler earned a bachelor’s degree in corrections at Minnesota State University. After working in probation-related jobs for Blue Earth County, he now administers the drug court, veterans court and family dependency court for the Fifth Judicial District.
Mettler has previously served as a football coach at Loyola. He and his wife Patricia, who live on the 200 block of Pohl Road, have three adult daughters and a grandson.
McLaughlin, who served combat tours with the U.S. Marine Corps, said his political run was prompted by a belief in public service, something he learned about from a young age watching his dad’s work on the council and later on the Blue Earth County Board. He and his wife Megan have three children.
Both Mayor Najwa Massad and Council member Jessica Hatanpa also took the oath of office Monday after being re-elected to a second four-year term, but the focus was on the newcomers.
“Welcome,” Massad said to Mettler and McLaughlin. “We are very excited to have you.”
Massad was also excited to see the men on the council in suits and ties, particularly Laven, who has a sometimes casual attitude about his wardrobe.
“You all look absolutely amazing ...,” Massad said. “You gotta just keep doing this guys.”
The mayor will get to see Laven in more formal attire at least once more this term. The first meeting of odd-numbered years is traditionally the one where a group photo of the council is taken for use on the city webpage. With Melby-Kelley absent Monday night, the official photo had to be postponed, so Laven said he will be obligated to participate in at least one more dress-up day.
