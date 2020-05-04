MANKATO — Since the early 1900s, there's been a Freyberg changing a tire or fixing a car, pickup or semi in Mankato.
But this week, when Bob and Jim Freyberg turn over the keys to their Mankato Oil and Tire, the 101-year-old business will have a new name and owners.
For decades the brothers — along with brother Lynn who retired three years ago — were the third generation involved in businesses that included service stations, petroleum, semi repair, and most recently the tire and repair business.
The Freyberg business name continues, however, with Freyberg Petroleum, a separate company run by the brothers' cousin Steve Freyberg and his family.
With none of the fourth generation of kids interested in taking over, Bob, 66, and Jim, 64, said it was time to retire. In January, they sold the business on Bassett Drive, near the backside of Sam's Club, to TGK Automotive. They stayed on for a few months to help in the transition. TGK owns 10 shops in the metro area.
The Freyberg brothers built their success on business acumen, an easygoing nature, appreciation of their customers and strong business ethics.
"We appreciate everybody's business and getting to know people over the years," Jim said. "It's the customers that make your day, not the vehicles. It's the customers that make the business enjoyable."
Bob said that while they now draw a lot of customers from a wide area around Mankato, they've always had plenty of longtime customers.
"If you focus on the customer being the primary responsibility, then you don't have any trouble staying in business," Bob said.
Long history
Their great-grandfather, Otto Freyberg, criss-crossed the Dakotas in the early 1900s selling lamp oil and their grandfather, Joey Freyberg, sold Standard Oil products to service stations in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Joey settled in Mankato in the 1930s, buying the Mankato Oil Co, which was founded in 1919, and formed the Mankato Oil and Tire Co.
Their father, Noel Freyberg, and his brother Duane, expanded to several location in the region and sold the business to their sons in 1980.
Downtown Service
The brothers long had the Downtown Service station at 719 South Front St., across from the Law Enforcement Center. The building is now a floral shop.
"It was fun down there. You really got to know your clientele," Jim said. "It was smaller and had a more neighborhood feel. We still get some of that here, but it's more a regional base now. That was quite an adjustment going from there to up here and the different customer base."
The brothers consolidated their service shops to their current location in 1999.
In the mid 1990s the brothers and their cousin Steve were all involved in the company. Bob said he and his brothers liked the tire and repair side of the business while their cousin was passionate about the petroleum delivery part of the business, so Steve took over Freyberg Petroleum while the brothers concentrated on Mankato Oil and Tire.
They also owned a semi truck shop on Highway 169 south of Mankato, next to Gag's Campers. They sold that shop, which was run by Lynn, in 2017 when he retired.
Changes aplenty
Jim, who's focused on the mechanic side of the business, said the biggest change he's witnessed was the advance of computer technology in vehicles.
"It changed from problems you can see, leaks and those kinds of things, to all the problems you diagnose electronically now. You're looking at things with electronic equipment instead of your eyes."
The increased dependability of vehicles means there may not be a tune-up needed for 100,000 miles. "We used to do a lot of spark plugs and gaskets and tuneups. Those are mostly gone now. You're dealing with "check engine" lights now," Jim said.
Bob said he's been saddened by some of the changes in the industry, mainly too many shops lacking in ethics.
"The marketing has changed a lot. The four (tires) for the price of three. I've never done those schemes. I know what I need to charge. People come in and say, 'You're cheaper than those four for the price of three deals.'"
Bob said the change in the tire distribution process also has allowed for lower quality and service in the industry.
"We've been a Goodyear dealer since 1938. You had to qualify and your people had to be trained for certain products. I went to Chicago to their school and you got drilled on everything about tires, the fiber layers, tire strengths, testing procedures."
Being a certified dealer meant you got exclusive rights to sell that brand in a market.
"In recent years there's been non-selective distribution. Anyone can hang out a shingle and sell Goodyear tires."
That trend, among most all tire brands, means those selling and installing tires may lack the expertise to help customers. "I think the consumer loses out," Bob said.
He is proud of the fact that when they retire next week they will have been the oldest Goodyear dealer in the state.
Retirement plans
Bob is also known for his local political service. He served on the Mankato City Council from 1998-2003. He moved to North Mankato and served on the City Council there from 2003 to 2010.
While serving on both councils, he was the voice for more fiscal restraint.
He said he wouldn't rule out more public service at some point, but he has retirement plans first. "Right now I'm more interested in making sawdust," referring to his passion for woodworking.
He's also planning for more motorcycle trips and viewing wildlife.
And all three brothers spend a lot of time on the family farm they inherited and converted from cropland to woods and prairie next to the Maple River.
