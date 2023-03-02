Tim Wendlandt smiled as the crowd rolled into the small gymnasium at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. It was the first Friday in Lent and that meant a fish fry.
“We’ve always done it the first Friday in Lent,” said Wendlandt, past president of the parish’s Men’s Club. “We figure it’s been close to 40 years.”
Happy to again be able to host an in-person dinner, Wendlandt said the Men’s Club planned for 450 fish dinners. And early signs of strong dine-in and carry-out orders, the opening Friday fish fry was headed toward a sellout.
Fellow Men’s Club member Ron Evan has worked many of those years at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Like Wendlandt, he was happy to be serving the meal in the gym again.
“Being inside, it’s the socialization,” Evan said.
But Evan, who retired in 2018 after 44 years at Kato Engineering, said the rich Friday fish fry tradition didn’t really slow down during the COVID years. Church volunteers and the Greater Mankato community helped keep it going.
“It was amazing,” Evan said, recalling the past couple of years when the church only offered drive-thru orders. “The numbers were so high, we ran out of food.”
Wendlandt, too, looked back at those efforts with pride.
“The first year we did it (with only drive-thru), people were backed up for blocks.”
Current Men’s Club president, Kevin Doyle, was leading the kitchen crew. The “pub-style” baked cod was supplemented with tater tots, corn, coleslaw or applesauce, cake and beverages. The Men’s Club started preparing the cod earlier this year, expecting a good crowd as the church restarted in-person serving.
“Everybody kind of does their job,” Doyle said. “We’ve been doing this a long time.”
But it wasn’t just the Men’s Club members handling the fish fry. The church’s youth group and area Boy Scouts helped serve and bused dishes. Ten-year-old Gracen Ruch, prior to his shift, sat among a group of 60-plus customers. He seemed to enjoy the intergenerational camaraderie.
“You like fishing?” he asked. “My brother takes me fishing sometimes.”
After one visitor’s plate was cleaned, Ruch jumped up and offered to take it away. It brought more smiles from adult leaders helping the youth group.
In her own fun-loving spirit, Mary Date was making the rounds to tables, pitching a Sunday, March 26, lasagna dinner. Jokingly, she said not everyone likes or eats fish.
“I make a killer vegetarian lasagna,” said a smiling Date, who also noted that pescatarians were welcome at the Friday fish fries.
Doyle said the fish fry tradition will continue at several Mankato area Catholic churches. But for the Men’s Club at St. Joseph the Worker Church, it’s a wrap.
“We get it all done and we just say, ‘Wow, we did it again.”
Lenten tradition
The tradition of Christians fasting on Fridays during the Lenten season, or at least avoiding meat, long ago was to recognize Jesus’ crucifixion on Good Friday. Today it’s the Catholic tradition that continues to hold it closest to its beliefs.
So the Knights of Columbus chapters, Catholic family and fraternal service organizations kick in to sponsor and host. The St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center, which also sponsors the Friday fish fries, “exists to radiate Christ through the Church by living in relations with the students of Minnesota State University,” according to its website.
The next fish fry will start at 5 p.m. March 3 at St. John the Baptist Church. And the Friday, March 10, fry will be a shrimp dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the basement of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Fish dinners within the Mankato area Catholic Church region continue on March 17, 24 and 31 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. All are slated to run from 5-7 p.m. Take-out and dine-in options are offered throughout the March fish fry schedule.
But it’s not just a religious tradition. Many Greater Mankato restaurants join in the Friday tradition. From the fast-food signs advertising Friday fish specials to the regional American Legion clubs and eating establishments, it’s a common offering.
Some of the larger and popular community fish fries include American Legion Post 510 in Nicollet, which gets a jump start on the Lenten season, having hosted a Feb. 3 nine-hour feed at the Nicollet American Legion Friendship Hall.
American Legion Post 37 in St. Peter also hosted its opening fish fry of the Lenten season and will continue this Friday from 5-7 p.m. as the Sons of the American Legion sponsor and serve the baked cod meal.
