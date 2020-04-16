MANKATO — This time of year has been emotionally tough for Sarah John since her friend 26-year-old Matt Albrecht went missing on April 16, 2010.
“I always feel sad and a little depressed on the anniversary,” the Mankato woman said Thursday morning.
“Normally, I go visit his gravestone, but this year I'll probably be sitting at home and reflecting back.”
Over the decade since her friend's disappearance, John has joined Matt's sister, Melissa Albrecht, of Mapleton, for memorial observances and for countless walks along the Minnesota River searching for human remains.
Six months after the last confirmed sighting of the Mapleton man, parts of of his decomposed body were found on land at the north edge of Mankato, near the intersection of Highway 83 and 22.
“It's scary sometimes, to not know what happened, who was involved," John said. "And there are crazy, crazy rumors. I've learned to cope with my grief, but there is no closure.”
In April 2010, Matt had walked away from his father and a friend after fixing his car in a driveway near the Kato Ballroom in Mankato. There were no records of cellphone calls and bank card purchases after he left.
There was only one confirmed sighting of Matt, which was about an hour after he walked away from his father. That was about a mile away, in the Washington Park area.
When John last spoke with Matt during a phone call days before his disappearance, there was no indication his life was in danger.
"I've played it (Matt's disappearance) over and over again. It's just never made sense."
May 27, 2011, during a memorial service at Mankato Mortuary, a roomful of mourners listened to the Rev. John Michel read a letter he'd penned to the deceased.
“Matthew, we miss you,” Michel read. “Now we just have memories: like the last time you and your dad worked on your car; the last Johnny Cash song you played for your grandmother; the last family birthday party you attended; the last book you read to Zoey ...
“Now, after 13 months, we have learned that you will never come home alive.”
Matt had been living with a grandmother in Mapleton when he disappeared. Sandra Danberry said in 2011 that her grandson was rarely gone overnight and never failed to call if he were coming home late.
Matt's survivors include his three sisters. “Matt was so fun to be around,” Melissa said Thursday. "He loved his kids (two daughters) and he loved to grill.”
Grilled chicken was his specialty and “The Grill Meister” would cook outdoors whenever the mood struck.
“I'm the oldest, and when we kids played together, he would always be a superhero,” Melissa said.
Since her late friend is no longer here to play that role, John has taken on some of the duties of defending Matt's survivors. “Melissa is my best friend. When someone is dear in my life, I will fight for them,” she said.
“Let it be known, he was a father, a son, an uncle,” John said. “I talk a lot about him (to Matt's daughters). I'm not going to let them forget Matt. We just want some kind of justice for him.”
Capt. Paul Barta, of the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, said the Albrecht case is still an open investigation.
Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have meant revisions to some of his department's methods; however, investigators remain on the job, Barta said. “We are still here to follow up on leads.”
Anyone with information about Albrecht's disappearance or other Blue Earth County cases should call the dispatcher's line, 304-4863.
