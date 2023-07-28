Dr. Jennifer Derrick (left) goes over a Mitchell score with Dr. Brenda Toboada Ovando at Mayo Clinic Health System’s Madison East Center offices on July 21 as Betsy Bolint (middle) and Jacek Soroka (background) look on. A Mitchell score helps determine if someone is eligible for hospice care. Toboada, of Bolivia, came to Mankato as part of a residency to learn about hospice and expand its access back home.