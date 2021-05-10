MANKATO — Fireworks on the Fourth of July, RibFest with a headliner band in August, late-summer concerts at Vetter Stone Amphitheater with crowds topping 3,000, Maverick hockey players skating before a full house in the fall and winter, and the return of Mankato's traditional summertime weekend festivals.
All of those look to be back on track starting next month, Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz announced Monday night.
And if that isn't enough excitement, in-person City Council meetings before a live community audience should resume starting July 12.
"It sounds like if you're bored in Mankato this summer, it's your own fault," Arntz told the council. "That's what it sounds like."
The update comes four days after Gov. Tim Walz, citing the success in vaccinating more than 2.6 million Minnesotans, laid out the schedule for the end of restrictions on large gatherings put in place more than a year ago to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Capacity limits for concerts and other high-attendance events end May 28, and the mask mandate will expire July 1 or when 70% of state residents 16 years old and older have been vaccinated — whatever comes first.
Unless vaccinations spike and the 70% threshold is hit sooner than predicted, masks will likely still be required at a pair of June concerts scheduled for the amphitheater in Riverfront Park — Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers on June 13 and Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners on June 19.
And Arntz said the Independence Day fireworks won't necessarily be accompanied by the food and traditional live music, including patriotic songs courtesy of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra, at Riverfront Park.
"Originally, our plan was fireworks without all the extra activities down at Riverfront Park," she said, adding that Walz's announcement is prompting further discussions about the event.
The ending of capacity restrictions is also causing civic center staff, who organize the annual RibFest celebration of smoked meat and music, to try to line up a nationally known band. Previously, assuming that attendance would be limited to a few hundred attendees, organizers were booking only regional bands to limit expenses.
Civic center co-directors Eric Jones and Brian Sather are now working to find a headliner who would be available the first weekend in August. Music promoters are also contacting the civic center about potential concerts by other performers later in the summer.
"We are getting a lot of calls now for August and September," Arntz said.
Concerts at Vetter Stone Amphitheater should be bigger than ever after improvements to the facility boosted the size of crowds. The amphitheater can accommodate 3,200 people now, a jump from 2,600.
Arntz didn't list any names, but she said community organizations are also talking to the city about bringing back traditional community festivals. One happened to be on the council agenda, however: an application for a temporary liquor license for the Loyola Catholic Schools Rockin' on the Hill fundraiser on July 17.
And Minnesota State University is planning for full attendance at hockey games in the civic center arena for the 2021-22 season as the Mavericks men's team comes off its most successful season, culminating with a trip to the national semifinals.
"So we are working with our community partners for a brighter future," she said.
Pre-pandemic City Council meetings tended to have less public appeal than hockey games or concerts, but there's good news for people who have been missing the chance to witness debates over conditional use permits and street assessment hearings. With distancing requirements disappearing, government bodies will be able to invite the public back to in-person meetings rather than conducting them via Zoom.
Arntz suggested the first meeting in July for a return to the council chambers, something that brought applause from council members. But she did caution that the coronavirus could still have the final word on the timing of Mankato's return to normalcy.
"As we all know from these last many months, things could change," she said.
