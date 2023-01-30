MANKATO — Grant applications are being accepted by the city of Mankato to tackle some of the biggest problems in the community such as hunger, homelessness and high-priced health care.
The city is also now taking proposals for its smallest grant program — a new pilot project aimed at promoting neighborhood connections through social gatherings such as movie nights and picnics.
Community development
The larger grants are provided through the longstanding Community Development Block Grant Program, or CDBG, which will distribute an estimated $58,000 in federal funding to local organizations in amounts of $3,000 or more this year.
VINE Faith in Action has traditionally been the biggest winner in the CDBG grant competition, earning funds for its Meals on Wheels deliveries, its chore programs for older Mankatoans and people with disabilities, and its other programs that lengthen the number of years people can remain living in their own homes.
Other perennial winners are the Open Door Health Center, which provides medical care for people regardless of ability to pay, and the ECHO Food Shelf and Feeding our Communities, both of which provide nutrition support for lower-income folks. The Tapestry assistance program for refugees is another longstanding recipient.
Several years, ago city officials attempted to more aggressively promote the CDBG program to ensure other nonprofits were aware of the grants. And in the past couple of years, two additional organizations have successfully applied, according to Courtney Kramlinger, an economic development specialist for the city who coordinates the program.
Lutheran Social Service was awarded funds for its crisis nursery, and Minnesota State University has received assistance for the public dental clinic provided by the school’s dental hygiene degree program.
Along with the services featured by the current grant winners, eligible activities include expanding the number of homeless shelter beds, providing job training, offering affordable child care, removing cultural barriers in the community, educating renters and improving landlord-tenant relationships.
The grants are awarded through a competitive process with points awarded for an organization’s ability to leverage other funds, capacity to implement the service, compliance with federal regulation and more.
A review committee made up of City Council members will study the applications and make recommendations to the entire council for formal approval on May 8. While the winners will be known then, the precise size of the grants could change based on the amount of funding announced by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the spring or summer.
“If we get more funds, we can proportionately increase amounts,” Kramlinger said of the grants.
More information and the application form, which must be completed and submitted to Kramlinger by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10, can be found at www.mankatomn.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/12880/638086181586930000.
Neighborhood engagement
There’s not a strict deadline, and the application is much shorter for the city’s new Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program. But the pilot project has just $3,000 to distribute in its inaugural year, so people might not want to dawdle.
Supported by the Mankato Area Foundation’s Community Impact Fund and administered by the city, the program will provide grants of $500 or less to residents, neighborhood associations and community organizations to support community-building events such as block parties, movie nights in the park, social gatherings or neighborhood cleanups.
“Funds will be available until gone, and all projects must be completed by Dec. 1,” according to Edell Fiedler, communications and engagement director for the city.
The money could finance catered food, renting a bouncy house for neighborhood kids, providing live music or covering other expenses related to bringing people together to enhance community and build neighborhood relationships.
The rules and application can be found at www.mankatomn.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/12934.
