MANKATO — As House Democrats pursue an impeachment inquiry over President Donald Trump concerning his efforts to persuade Ukraine to investigate a political rival, local politicos are mixed on what kind of public impact an investigation will have.
The White House released a transcript summary Wednesday of Trump's conversation in July with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which showed Trump repeatedly prodding Zelenskiy to pursue an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden's son's time on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.
Days before the call, Trump ordered about $400 million in military aid to Ukraine withheld. The order spurred questions over whether Trump used the aid as a bargaining chip to get Ukraine to work with his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and U.S. Attorney General William Barr to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.
A whistleblower complaint from an intelligence operative listening in on the call between Trump and Zelenskiy has came to light, prompting renewed scrutiny over the president's dealings with other countries.
"This is serious," said Kevin Parsneau, a political science professor at Minnesota State University. "It doesn't happen very often. Prior to today I would have said it's a small chance (Democrats) actually pursue this."
Only two U.S. presidents have been impeached. Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868 over violating a law designed to restrict his power to suspend congressional appointees. Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 over perjury and obstruction of justice charges stemming from a sexual harassment lawsuit. Both presidents were later acquitted in the Senate.
Richard Nixon infamously resigned in 1974 over obstruction of justice and abuse of power charges stemming from the Watergate scandal before an impeachment vote could take place. And James Buchanan faced an inquiry in 1860 over corruption charges but was not impeached.
Parsneau said there was little to no historic precedent for Trump's inquiry, however. Trump and his officials have repeatedly been accused of corruption or colluding with foreign governments to influence elections, such as the Trump campaign's potential dealings with Russian nationals during the 2016 presidential election.
Trump's latest scandal concerning Ukraine may be a different matter, as Parsneau noted the case is easier to explain to the public than Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump's ties with Russia.
"What Trump has done, if it's criminal, if it's high crimes and misdemeanor, that's a matter of debate," Parsneau said. "It certainly crosses the line of what previous presidents have done."
House Democrats also have political motivations to pursue impeachment, as Biden is the perceived frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
House Democrats have debated for months whether to impeach Trump for a variety of allegations. While the party's left wing has called for impeachment proceedings, moderate to conservative-leaning Democrats, backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, resisted the idea.
Moderate Democrats argued an impeachment process would go nowhere, since the Republican-controlled Senate was unlikely to convict Trump and remove him from power, and the effort may backfire among undecided voters come the 2020 election.
Parsneau noted the House won't vote to impeach Trump any time soon, and an inquiry could provide Pelosi cover as Democrats work to sway voters to come to the polls next year. Yet local Republicans say the impeachment effort will only turn the public away from liberal candidates.
"I think the people on the left have an extreme hatred for Trump and are trying to do whatever they can to discredit them," said Al DeKruif, the Le Sueur County Republican Party chair. "I think the Republicans are shaking their heads trying to think they're all crazy."
DeKruif, a former state senator, said he believes the public is tired of the inquiries into Trump's political and business dealings.
"It's people in the middle that get people to swing elections one way or the other," he said. "The average Joe in our nation I think is pretty sick and tired of it."
Willa Dailey, chair of the Blue Earth County Republicans, agreed. Dailey said she hasn't seen anything illegal in the congressional inquiries into Trump, let alone an impeachable offense.
"It's almost become a sickness," she said. "I don't understand what the offense is, no matter how they keep trying to find it, whether it's him or anyone that's been appointed."
Though Republicans controlled Congress in 2017 and 2018, Dailey fears Trump's term as president will be remembered as one where little was accomplished because lawmakers are caught up in the investigations into his administration.
"The president of the United States, whether you voted for him or not, is the leader of the free world," she said. "His failure is going to be your failure. You want a president to succeed. And to put the roadblocks up that that guy has had to face the last 2 1/2 years is incredible to me. I have probably more respect for him now than I ever did before."
As for an impeachment inquiry, Dailey said she's not concerned the inquiry will find evidence of wrongdoing.
"I know for a fact President Trump is going to keep moving forward," she said. "I know he's never going to do anything that's going to be bad for us, that's going to harm us, that's going to ruin our position in the world. He has shown some tremendous constraint that other presidents have not."
Local Democrats disagree. They say there has been numerous instances where Trump should have been impeached, from concerns his business benefits from his office when he tries to secure meetings and summits at resorts he owns to his obstruction efforts during federal investigations into his 2016 campaign.
"It just got to be one thing after another," said Jim Hepworth, chair of the 1st Congressional District Democratic Party. "How many times can you, I'm not sure I want to say break the law, but push the boundaries of what a president can do?"
Hepworth said local Democrats have been just as split as congressional liberals over whether the House should pursue an impeachment. He said he's concerned impeachment proceedings could give Republicans the opportunity to ignore important issues such as gun violence, health care and climate change, but Trump's actions have forced a response.
"Trump was elected president of the United States, but he wasn't elected CEO, and he's not a monarch," Hepworth said.
It's unclear even to political scientists how the public will react. Parsneau said moderate voters haven't been roused one way or another during previous Trump scandals, which makes it difficult to predict whether the public will call for Trump's removal from office in large numbers.
"In our system, to some degree, you have to expect that there are some things that will get moderates to cast votes on a deciding level," he said. "They just haven't turned on Trump in the way that perhaps 20 years ago we would have expected moderates to turn on any president, Democrat or Republican."
