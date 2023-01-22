MANKATO — For more than a decade, when winter does its thing to Blue Earth County roads within Mankato city limits, municipal plows clear the snow.
When someone in the independent municipality of Skyline calls 911, Mankato firefighters or police respond.
When a city bus rolls through North Mankato, it’s owned and operated by the city of Mankato.
“I think in regional centers, it’s fairly common,” said Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz of the provision of services by the bigger city to its smaller neighbors.
But the assistance goes both ways, too. And it’s becoming increasingly formalized.
Just this month, a written agreement was approved for Mankato and North Mankato to provide backup drinking water if one city’s water plant is forced to shut down by equipment malfunction or natural disaster or other necessity. The infrastructure to do that is already in place even if the ground rules weren’t.
A pipe near Highway 169 about a half-mile south of Highway 14 provides an opportunity for water to flow from Mankato to North Mankato or vice-versa. A pair of underground vaults on either side of the boundary line between the two cities contain valves that are always closed. The new agreement spells out how the valves would be opened, how the city providing the water would be compensated and how the volume of water being shared would be measured. And it states neither city can sue the other regarding the “quality of the water delivered.”
“We’ve had the arrangement for a number of years but have never had it formalized into an agreement,” Arntz said.
It was just one of several agreements approved by the Mankato City Council at its first meeting of the year, which offers a sort of poster agenda for intergovernmental cooperation. Another involved the Minnesota Department of Transportation serving as a fiscal agent for the city in receiving federal road funds.
And Mankato again renewed its contract to have the Department of Public Safety provide fire protection for Skyline, a town of fewer than 300 that disbanded its volunteer fire department in 2015. At the time, Mankato and Skyline negotiated a firefighting contract and Mankato tossed in occasional police patrols at no extra charge.
After seven years, the Skyline City Council continues to be satisfied, said Skyline Mayor Paige Attarian. The council recently unanimously renewed the contract, which carries proportional fees that match what Mankato taxpayers pay for police and fire service — a formula that resulted in a $36,000 bill in 2022.
“We have received great service from Mankato,” Attarian said. “They always respond promptly, kindly and efficiently.”
The arrangement works well in both directions, said Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal.
“It makes sense for us to provide services to the city of Skyline because of our close proximity and available resources,” Vokal said, describing it as “a good partnership.”
“Not only do we provide fire services, we have a police officer assigned to the area. Police regularly patrol Skyline, just as they do in every neighborhood of Mankato.”
Along with the routine patrols, Mankato responds to 911 calls for police assistance. But the quiet community adjacent to west Mankato has very few actual crimes. More common are calls related to suspicious circumstances, animal complaints and ordinance violations.
Fires are also unusual, with firefighters primarily responding to medical emergencies along with occasional fire alarms or smoke investigations.
At the Jan. 9 meeting, the Mankato City Council also renewed its pact to have municipal crews provide basic maintenance for county-owned roads within the city — a list that includes such major streets as Victory Drive, Stoltzman Road, Stadium Road, Third Avenue, part of Madison Avenue and Riverfront Drive, and several others. Altogether, it totals more than 61 lane-miles of roadway, and the county reimburses the city $1,922 per lane-mile.
More than a decade after the deal was first negotiated, it’s been renewed in five-year increments twice since.
“The city and county have a long history of working together,” said County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges.
The maintenance agreement brings obvious efficiencies in having city crews plow all streets within the city, regardless of jurisdiction, as well as clearing snow and ice from adjacent sidewalks and trails. The same is true of restriping in the summer months.
“The city can focus on priorities within the city, and it allows our crews to focus on our priorities in the entirety of the county,” Thilges said.
The sharing carries over to expertise, too. Mankato Public Works employees do traffic-signal maintenance for the county, and their counterparts with the county handle bridge inspections for the city.
North Mankato’s willingness to contract with Mankato for transit service is also continuing after a period where that city was exploring a switch to a private ride-share alternative. The two cities have agreed to a 2023 contract for the traditional fixed-route bus service, mobility bus service for people with disabilities and the dial-a-ride service known as Kato Flex at a cost to North Mankato of $126,000.
Mankato and its neighbors also work together on disaster response, sometimes share specialized Public Works equipment and have a good relationship for seeking out informal advice.
“You have the ability to work between staff and ask questions — the what-ifs, ‘Have you ever experienced this before?’” Arntz said.
And for smaller cities, there’s the Minnesota Valley Council of Governments, which provides expertise to the bare-bones municipal staff of the small towns in the region. Common topics are human resources issues, crafting of ordinances and help with planning and zoning issues.
“We have a staff member housed in Mankato who provides those services to other communities, often traveling to those communities,” Arntz said.
Other cooperative efforts that rely in part or entirely on Mankato-provided staff include operations of the All Seasons Arena ice rinks, long-range transportation planning through the Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization, and expertise on meeting complex state standards aimed at minimizing the amount of pollution from stormwater entering area streams.
