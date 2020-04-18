Seniors Jace Hague and Aliya Mukamuri were supposed to be shining on the East High School stage this weekend.
They were cast as the leads in the school's production of “Bye Bye Birdie.” Now it's unclear whether they will get to cap off their years in drama club.
The musical has been postponed indefinitely. Cast members are willing to come back to school during the summer if they can put on a show then. But it's looking increasingly likely the coronavirus pandemic won't subside in time.
“It was going to be a great musical with some of my best friends," Hague said. "It will be pretty disappointing if we can't come back.”
Mukamuri, Hague and the rest of the cast are among many student performers dealing with disappointment this spring. Along with the often-talked about cancellations of high school athletics, many other spring extracurricular activities have been called off or are on an uncertain hiatus.
Hague also is mourning the cancellation of the East High School music department's trip to New York City. He was most looking forward to seeing the Broadway revival of “West Side Story.”
Nearly 130 chaperones and students from choir, orchestra and band were going to go on the biennial trip at the end of March, East choir director Robin Hughes said.
At West High School, the drama department also had a spring production in rehearsals, and the music department was planning a trip to Chicago. Whether they will be canceled or postponed has not been decided, West choir director Claire Baker said.
The young singers and instrumentalists also are missing opportunities to perform to large audiences, including at the Big 9 musical festival. It's the first time since World War II that the festival, which brings together band, orchestra and choir students from a dozen schools, has not been held.
Music students are still making music from home and sharing it virtually. But Hughes and Baker said it's not the same as singing together. Hughes said she's holding out hope that they will be able to come together in some form to “celebrate like we never have before.”
East speech coach Melanie Schmidt and her speech team captains met via videoconference Friday to begin planning a virtual substitute to their end-of-the-season banquet.
“We still have much to recognize and celebrate,” she said.
The speech season was cut short — with notification coming the day before Mankato students were set to compete in a regional meet. This weekend would have been the state tournament.
Schmidt said she's encouraging her speech participants to focus on what they were able to accomplish instead of the opportunities they missed. Many members of the East team achieved personal bests at their last meet.
“I think our students have been handling this like the champions that they are,” Schmidt said.
A monumental year for the Mankato Area Public Schools VEX Robotics programs also came to a premature conclusion. A record nine Mankato teams won honors at the state competition and were invited to go to the world championships next weekend in Kentucky. The contest has been canceled.
“I felt like we were more prepared than we ever were,” said West senior Sam Pries, who would have made his third appearance at the world contest. “We had the right team and the right robot to do really well.”
West senior Cecelia Anderson was hoping for another chance to bring the world design award back to Mankato for a third consecutive year.
Anderson also missed out on plans to go to New York City last month with her AP art history class. She was most excited to tour the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
But Anderson said she and her classmates are trying to keep their missed opportunities in perspective.
“It's pretty disappointing, but there are people who are dealing with a lot worse. There are people who are dying,” she said.
