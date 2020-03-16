MANKATO — Across the region shoppers are finding many bare shelves as people have stormed through cleaning and toilet paper supplies and stocked up on food for kids who will now be home from school.
And high-proof vodka is in hot demand — but not for drinking.
"The unusual one that I see the most of is the high-proof vodka. People are making their own hand sanitizer with it," said Greg Dembouski, owner of MGM Liquor Warehouse in Mankato and North Mankato.
Dave Page of C&S Supply in Mankato has seen the do-it-yourselfers, too.
"I've got 99% alcohol in the vet department, and they're buying that and making their own hand sanitizer."
At Cub Food west in Mankato, store Manager Andy Mathews said they've been seeing runs on a variety of products.
"Toilet paper, papers towels, they're selling out in 15 or 20 minutes after we get them in."
Also rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizer, hydrogen peroxide and other cleaners are whisked off the shelves. "Now that the Clorox wipes are gone, all the baby wipes got wiped out, too."
Page said he understands the respiratory virus would cause a run on cleaners and sanitizers. "But everyone's confused by the toilet paper (buying)."
He said any staple pantry items that have longer shelf lives went fast, from frozen vegetables to flour, sugar and boxed dinners.
"We were doing pretty good until (Sunday) when they announced the schools were closing," he said. That's when parents came in and stocked up on things.
"We have good buyers securing as much as they can and getting it out to the stores. The hardest part will be having the manufacturers keep up."
Page said C&S, like other stores, is struggling to replenish shelves.
"We're trying to keep stuff in the store, but we're basically out of a lot of things, the sanitizers, masks, toilet paper, soap, latex gloves," he said.
"I understand people are panicked, but if they grab too much, other people can't have it. It's a sad situation."
Dembouski said business has been up as people shop for their favorite drinks. "People are stocking up a little more than normal. Business has been good for us, but I'm not sure if it'll slow down at some point."
Like all stores, they're doing more cleaning and hand washing at MGM. "I just hope we can keep buying the cleaning supplies we need."
He said the business was handed an added issue when Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday ordered that all K-12 schools be closed by Wednesday. Most schools chose to close starting Monday.
"What threw us is our employees with kids; we thought they'd have until Wednesday to figure out day care, but they closed schools right away."
