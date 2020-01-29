MANKATO — When Jane Kepple Johnson opened up the Jan. 15 issue of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, one particular opinion piece stuck out. For one, it was about presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s recent visit to a farm near Wells, where she had taught English for 12 years. Then she saw the author, a former student.
Christopher Vondracek, a graduate of United Central High School in Wells, is now a D.C.-based reporter for the Washington Times.
The piece, “Mr. Bloomberg (nearly) goes to Wells, Minn,” was penned in response to the presidential candidate’s visit to an area farm, but not the town itself of about 2,000 people in Faribault County.
“I was reading the Star Tribune and there it was,” Johnson said. “I knew he was writing for the Washington Times. I just sent him a note telling him it was fun to read his writing again.”
Johnson is one of several former teachers who said there was something unique about Vondracek’s writing even as a young student. When he was a senior in high school in 2003 taking an English composition course for both college and high school credit, Johnson said his personality came out through his writing.
“Chris was an absolute delight,” Johnson said. “I really enjoyed reading his writing, because I could see his personality and insight into things that other students missed.”
Former USC middle school teacher Peg Kelly remembers him coming to class upbeat and positive.
“He certainly had the potential,” Kelly said.
Jim Prust — a former high school speech and English teacher who once served as mayor for Wells — described his former student as industrious.
“He had a tremendous sense of humor with puns and wordplay,” Prust said.
Speaking by phone from Washington D.C., Vondracek said a career in journalism was on his mind even as a young teenager.
“In my freshman year of high school, I started writing football stories for United South Central and the Kiester Courier Sentinel,” Vondracek said.
Cynthia Matson — publisher for the Kiester Courier Sentinel until 2012 — said Vondracek was a good writer who connected with readers from the get-go.
“Early on, I could see in him a real understanding of journalism,” Matson said. Not only in terms of writing, but the importance of the deadline.
When Vondracek applied for a print journalism scholarship at the University of South Dakota, sponsored by USA Today founder Al Neuharth, Matson wrote a letter of recommendation.
“I’ve written quite a few letters of recommendation,” Matson said. “None was easier to write than Christopher’s.”
Vondracek got the full-ride scholarship, and wrote for the newspaper there for four years, before going on to report for Courthouse News Service, and more recently, the Rapid City Journal.
It was a series of stories Vondracek wrote for the Rapid City Journal in 2018 about freedom of speech on college campuses that drew the attention of a Washington Times editor, who hired him as an education and religion reporter in January, 2019.
Vondracek, who still returns to Wells to visit family, said he first got wind of Bloomberg’s visit from a colleague and friend who was covering the event.
“She texted me, saying, ‘I’m in your hometown,’” Vondracek said. “But then she started telling me they weren’t actually in town. They were in a machine shed maybe 200 yards from where the event was taking place and there were no questions being asked.”
“I definitely felt a little peeved by that,” he said. “The phrase, ‘What do you stand to lose?’ came to my mind when thinking about an opportunity to talk to the media.”
Vondracek contrasted Bloomberg’s visit with then-gubernatorial candidate Jesse Ventura’s visit to Wells in 1998, who showed up downtown and mingled with residents. An 8th grader at the time, Vondracek walked downtown to meet the candidate.
While the editorial highlighted the town itself, it also criticized the visit as a missed opportunity. Vondracek said he was relieved when close friends who had grown up on farms in the area expressed support.
“I didn’t want the piece to somehow suggest we shouldn’t pay attention to the farmer, or to pit the town versus country,” Vondracek said. “I think people, with their reactions, seemed to suggest the broader point I was trying to make. A lot of us have seen the small town not just change, but contract. Part of that is economic, but it still has a human side to it and that kind of hurts to watch.”
After publication, several of Vondracek’s former teachers from Wells reached out to him, along with the publisher who gave him his first shot at reporting as a teenager.
“He said everything that I’d felt for years in terms of hearing my hometown decline,” Matson said. “I was glad that he remembered. Here he is gone this long, but still has that insight to see what Bloomberg didn’t see that is important too. I was so proud of him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.