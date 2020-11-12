MANKATO — Blue Earth County and the city of Mankato already have spent millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 aid, but more money remains and the city is exploring new uses ranging from tutoring programs for school kids to child-care help for essential employees to shop local campaigns heading into the Christmas season.
Payroll costs for Blue Earth County's pandemic response, including its public health division, is expected to take half of the county's $8.2 million appropriation from the federal CARES Act. The next biggest expenditure is business assistance — more than $2 million in grants of up to $10,000 each for restaurants, bars and other private sector enterprises impacted by the pandemic and the resulting economic chaos.
"We're on track now to assist about 260 businesses in the county," said County Administrator Bob Meyer. "... I think virtually every community that has businesses got assistance."
About $51,000 has gone toward direct assistance to individuals through the county Human Services Department for help with rent, utilities and other expenses for people facing unemployment or otherwise struggling financially in the recession. More than $200,000 more is targeted for that sort of assistance.
The county also is seeking proposals for grants of up to $75,000 to nonprofits to help people with basic needs such as housing, food, employment and mental health support. A total of $525,000 has been set aside, and seven proposals are being reviewed and may be decided at Tuesday's County Board meeting, Meyer said.
Some aid to small towns and townships in the county might not be spent and could be returned to the county, which might allow it to be directed to assistance for school districts, he said.
Of nearly $3.3 million in CARES Act funding to the city of Mankato, about $1.3 million has been targeted at capital costs to retrofit buildings and upgrade technology to allow work to continue despite the pandemic. For instance, $380,000 allowed fiber optic cable to be extended to city parks, which allows buildings to be locked and unlocked remotely and allows people to access wireless broadband at seven parks scattered around the city.
That's important for students learning remotely who have low-quality broadband access at home, Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms said.
"The thought is that folks could do homework outside when it is nicer or parents could be doing work while kids play or even could drive to the parking lot if their home connection is weak," Zelms said.
The parks involved are Erlandson, Highland, Franklin Rogers, Sibley, Jaycee, Thomas and Land of Memories.
Just under $350,000 was for software upgrades to allow people to obtain building permits without face-to-face interaction. More than $1.3 million was for personnel costs.
Some new initiatives include up to $8,000 to Mankato Area Public Schools to help implement an online tutoring program for students struggling with assignments during a time of distance learning. The pilot project would pay teachers to work from 4-6 p.m. most weekdays to respond to students in grades 6 and above with a variety of assignments ranging from English to math to science.
Another $20,000 is to provide some financial stability for the YMCA's program for school-age children of parents who can't work from home. The program, which has been operating at a deficit because of relatively low parental fees, uses YMCA "classroom facilitators" to work with small groups of students, helping them stay current with their coursework along with providing physical fitness and social interaction.
The city contribution will provide some priority access to the program for critical Mankato municipal workers such as police officers, firefighters, snowplow drivers and others whose job doesn't allow them to work remotely.
The city would pay 60% of the $28 daily cost per student with the municipal employee covering the remainder. The city is providing $20,000 in additional tutoring help through Tutor.com, as well, to other municipal workers attempting to juggle work with remote-learning responsibilities for their kids.
The city is also committing $15,000 to Greater Mankato Growth's "Kato Comeback" program — a promotional campaign that will aim to persuade people to patronize local stores for their holiday shopping rather than ordering gifts online.
