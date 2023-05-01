By Mark Fischenich
mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com
MANKATO — Technically, a Mankato city employee traveling on business would currently need to be pretty selective in making a breakfast stop.
Bakers Square, Perkins and Denny’s would be a no-go. Even a McDonald’s stop would be iffy. The municipal worker would be fully reimbursed for an Egg McMuffin. Or he could get hashbrowns, orange juice and a coffee. But all four would exceed the city’s $8 standard for how much could be spent on the morning meal.
“These policies hadn’t been reviewed in some time,” Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer told the City Council Monday night.
“’In some time’ is like 23 years,” added City Manager Susan Arntz.
So, city staff is working on a comprehensive update of the city’s financial policies for the first time since the turn of the century. The rules cover reimbursement of travel expenses, employee gift limits, the levels of spending entrusted to each level of management and much more.
And it matters, Arntz said, both for public trust and for the interest rates the city gets when borrowing money.
“Although this may not be the most riveting topic, (it’s) a big piece of your bond rating,” she said.
Presented in a work session, the 79 pages of rules and procedures will undergo some further revisions before coming back to the council at a future meeting for approval.
The big-money topics center on purchasing of products and commodities and the execution of construction contracts. Skophammer ran through the various reviews, authorizations and verifications involved when spending taxpayer dollars.
In one case, the strictness of the old rules was deemed excessive. Roughly 300 purchase orders per day come to the city, and the city manager’s office was responsible for signing off on dozens of them.
Arntz said two tires for some of the city’s larger trucks could top the current $1,000 threshold, and it wasn’t reasonable to expect her to have knowledge of whether a truck was due for fresh rubber.
The new standards would require the city manager’s approval for items costing more than $10,000, and City Council authorization is needed for amounts topping $175,000. But even with the under-$10,000 amounts, the city’s finance department processes the purchase order, reviews the invoice before payment is made and ensures the item was received in every case, Skophammer said.
When adjustments are needed to work being done on a construction contract, known as change orders, the new policy will boost the amount the city manager could approve without council authorization from change orders of under $25,000 to those of less than $175,000.
Skophammer said the old amount is just too low for the modern cost of large construction projects, mentioning a proposed $89 million upgrade to the city’s sewage treatment plant. When the project is underway, unanticipated issues could require numerous fixes and adjustments topping $25,000. The current policy could cause work to stop until the next council meeting was held to authorize the change order.
“At some point, it’s going to end up costing us money because we’re going to have to delay work,” he said.
But the city manager would still need to report change orders to the council, and those above $175,000 would continue to need council approval. Council members on Monday asked staff to add a provision requiring council approval if a change order reached a certain dollar amount and also if the change exceeded a particular percentage of the project cost.
The new policies will impact much smaller amounts of spending as well, including a near ban on gifts to municipal employees.
A Mankato plow driver, a cop or a firefighter could accept some Christmas cookies from a resident, especially if they’re sharing with others back at the garage or the station. But a gift valued at more than $5 would be a no-no.
The existing policy on travel — along with some relatively stingy food reimbursements — relied partly on a “do the right thing” standard.
“Employees are expected to utilize the same care when incurring official expenses that a prudent person would utilize if traveling on personal business,” the existing policy states. “.... Employees are encouraged to select the least expensive lodging within a reasonable proximity of the activity if not staying at the training/conference site.”
The city’s “expense reimbursement schedule” for hotels, meals and other expenses has become outdated, according to Arntz.
Under the new plan, the city will rely on the regularly adjusted rates set by the “Meal and Incidental Expense” table established by the federal General Services Administration. That table includes a state-by-state list of allowable expenses that varies in many cases by city and sometimes by the time of the year.
For much of the U.S., the GSA’s hotel rate is currently at $98, with $59 for a full day of meals. But if municipal employees are attending a conference in a more expensive city like Washington, D.C., or San Francisco, the hotel prices could be reimbursed at rates rising to as much as $258 or $333, respectively, depending on the time of the year. (The Twin Cities, by comparison, is $148, winter and summer).
In the larger cities, even the most expensive ones, meals for an entire day are to total no more than $79, according to the GSA.
Mankato’s policy will also require employees to fly coach, to pay for no more than one checked bag and to choose a compact car or smaller if renting a vehicle. Their reimbursements cannot include alcohol, hotel room movies or hotel health clubs.
“Any deviation from the policy must be approved by the city manager,” the policy states.
Skophammer and Arntz said the new policies will be reviewed and adjusted on at least an annual basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.