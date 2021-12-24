NORTH MANKATO — Jim Jilek, of 10 Cardinal Court, said he felt powerless to compete in 2020’s Hometown Holiday Lights Contest.
“I was mad that I had to go against Omega Court,” Jilek said Tuesday, “because how does one house compare to seven or eight?”
But his house and yard, which on Tuesday hosted more than a dozen blow-up decorations and lights strewn about every tree, bush and gutter, won over voters in 2020 and split the $500 prize with the famed upper North Mankato cul-de-sac.
Jilek, a retired electrician who has decorated for decades, said he plans to abstain from a cash prize if the Taylor Library hosts a contest in 2022. He’s worried his elaborate display will dishearten others who decorate.
This year, though, with separate categories for best individual display and best neighborhood display, he’s in the running.
A new sign out front, which reads “Vote 10 Cardinal Court,” makes that clear. That came at the urging of his 34-year-old daughter, Anna.
“I wasn’t in favor of putting the sign up,” he said with a grin, noting the contrast to his humility.
Viewers have the weekend left to choose their favorite individual and neighborhood display from a map available on the library’s Facebook page. The library is closed for the weekend, so remaining votes should be left in the book dropbox by Sunday, Library Director Katie Heintz said.
The top individual and neighborhood displays each will receive $100, with winners to be announced Monday.
Heintz said she’s not bitter that this year’s competition is down from 52 locations to 19. The Kiwanis Holiday Lights display has reclaimed its dominance.
Still, about 50 votes have been cast so far and the library has handed out more than 200 maps. Early favorites are 2165 Lor Ray Drive (No. 12) — where Nicole and Larry Watson said they built many decorations themselves and must make do without blow-up figures because of strong winds — 10 Cardinal Court (No. 7), and No. 13, which goes without saying.
“It usually takes me about six weeks to get everything set out,” said Kai Schutte, the mastermind of the Omega Court cul-de-sac (No. 13).
Of the nine houses, among which lights are synchronized to blink along to music that plays on an FM radio station, Schutte said he completely decorates five including his own. He helps arrange displays for the others.
His neighbors help where they can with other elements, “but the main decoration and ideas usually comes from my little brain.” He forces the others to go with his vision, he said with a laugh.
It’s an expensive, time-consuming feat for the Mayo Clinic helicopter pilot and his neighbors. He said some spend thousands each year to keep it growing.
Schutte has 18 control boxes that run around $350. The six FM transmitters are $130 to $150. About 450 light bulbs on his roof alone go for over a dollar each. Two dozen sheets of pricy plywood make up two towering white reindeer.
He hopes the practical details fade into magic when families drive by.
“At the end of the day, it is a ton of work. And there’s days where, as you’re getting ready to start putting stuff up, you’re like, ‘Why am I doing this. It’s so much work,’” he said. “But then you get everything put together … and people start driving by and then you hear the comments, ‘I bring my kids through here twice a week because they wanna see it.’ That’s where it’s at.”
