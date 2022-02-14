MANKATO — Mark Frost, the longest sitting city councilor, was unanimously condemned by his colleagues Monday and stripped of all committee assignments for retaliating against a citizen who complained about the city’s annual deer hunt.
The council passed a resolution formally censuring Frost for an email he sent to Mark Leiferman’s employers questioning whether the Southview neighborhood resident should be allowed to continue in his job.
Frost’s behavior came to light during a council work session on Jan. 24 in a discussion of possible changes to the deer hunt requested by Leiferman and his wife, Roxanne.
At that meeting, the Leifermans revealed Frost responded to their previous complaints about the hunt in 2017 by sending an email to the county administrator and county board of Waseca County, where Mark Leiferman served as the planning and zoning administrator. The email questioned Leiferman’s capacity to appropriately regulate a county where farmers raise livestock for slaughter.
“In the email, the councilperson questioned Mark’s fitness to do his job as planning and zoning administrator in an agricultural county,” Roxanne Leiferman told the council in January. “The email was clearly meant to intimidate us into dropping the matter by implying Mark should be fired from his job.”
Council President Mike Laven and Council member Karen Foreman both said on Jan. 24 Frost’s actions could not go unanswered, and Foreman requested an inquiry into the allegation by Laven, Mayor Najwa Massad and the city attorney. On Monday night, Massad reported the city charter allowed three options — a simple discussion of the matter, passage of a formal reprimand known as censure and removal of Frost from his committee assignments.
Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley spoke first, calling for accountability and describing Frost’s behavior as “very scary” because it aimed to silence constituent opinion.
“As a leader, my job is to lift those voices up and listen to those voices,” Melby-Kelley said. “... I want them to come to us not be fearful, fearful of retaliation.”
Foreman echoed the comments, saying the council sometimes makes better decisions because of criticism by the public. Other times, the council ignores the criticism in the interests of the broader community. But the council always needs to be willing to listen.
“I was incredibly upset that this had happened and it would discourage people from coming to talk to us,” Foreman said.
Massad and Council member Dennis Dieken did not comment on Frost’s actions before the vote. Council member Jessica Hatanpa said she wanted verification that the Leifermans were accurately describing the email and wondered why the council hadn’t been provided a copy.
“We’ve only heard one side and there’s always two sides to every story,” Hatanpa said. “... In general, is it just what the people said?”
City Manager Susan Arntz, after a pause, answered simply, “Yeah.”
The dispute with Frost arose after the Leifermans brought a petition to the council seeking tighter restrictions on the city-sanctioned bow-hunting season, which aims to reduce the size of the deer herd in Mankato. They described an incident on Dec. 23 of the previous year when a deer with an arrow in its neck crossed numerous properties in their Southview subdivision, collapsed in their yard during a family Christmas gathering and spent more than an hour bleeding out before dying.
The Leifermans said they thought city leaders and staff, after lengthy conversations, were working respectfully to address their concerns only to find out Frost had sent the email, using the official city email account. The email prompted questions by Waseca county commissioners and a request by the county administrator that Leiferman address the matter.
Roxanne Leifermans said the email was effective in discouraging them from expressing further concerns about the deer hunt until after Mark Leiferman had retired from his Waseca County job last year.
“Intimidation and secrecy have clearly been powerful weapons to keep public input regarding the hunt to a minimum,” she said.
In an interview with The Free Press last month, Frost said his email was an effort to inform another government body that Leiferman might not be an appropriate person to regulate farms where livestock is raised for slaughter.
“I came away with the idea that they were animal-rights activists,” Frost said. “... I was hoping he wasn’t doing anything in Waseca County that would put the animal activism at the forefront.”
The Leifermans have not requested an end to the hunt, instead asking for rules that would keep hunters farther away from the properties of homeowners who object to nearby deer stands.
In response to Hatanpa’s request Monday night to hear his side of the story, Frost appeared to further disparage the couple as he described sending the email after meeting with Leifermans about their deer-hunt concerns.
“Let’s put it this way, I would have been better off being a psychiatrist than a pharmacist,” Frost said. “... Writing an email was probably a mistake.”
After some hesitation by the council about how to officially respond, Laven suggested Melby-Kelley’s call for a reprimand should be supplemented with removal of Frost from committees to minimize the occasions when Frost is representing the city of Mankato.
“Because that’s not who the council is and that’s not what this community expects us to be,” Laven said. “... I can’t support the blemish.”
Following a 15-minute recess while Arntz and the city attorney drafted a formal resolution, the council voted 6-0 — with Frost not voting — to strip him from his position on the Planning Commission, the Mankato-North Mankato Intergovernmental Committee and panels that pick the winners of community grants and coordinate with regional governments on emergency communications.
The resolution stated Frost’s behavior “created great concern” on the council “regarding his leadership and ability to interact with the public.” It also stated Frost’s conduct conflicts with the city’s Code of Conduct, which states council members “should refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges or verbal attacks upon the character or motives of ... the public intended to disrupt and not further the city’s business.”
Frost’s fifth four-year term on the council expires at the end of this year.
