MANKATO — Monday night's Mankato City Council meeting will be the final one for Mark Frost, ending the 19.5-year run of the city's longest-serving council member.
Frost, a retired pharmacist who had previously decided not to seek re-election in the Nov. 8 election, is cutting his final four-year term short by six months. Council members are legally required to live in the area they represent, and Frost and his wife are set to sell their Mankato home on July 1, when their home on Lake Jefferson will become their full-time residence.
Given the economy and rising mortgage rates, Frost said he didn't think it was wise to delay selling his Mankato home.
The move won't require a special election under the Mankato city charter.
"The charter says that for vacancies of 365 days or less that the city shall appoint an interim person," City Manager Susan Arntz said.
Arntz plans to ask the council to formally declare a vacancy in the Ward 3 seat on July 11 and discuss what process should be used to appoint the interim council member. Council members could simply offer up suggestions and vote for whatever name generates consensus. Or they could set up a recruitment process.
Interest in the short-term position might be somewhat limited by the fact the interim council member won't be able to run for a four-year term on Nov. 8 unless they wage a write-in campaign. The filing deadline for Mankato City Council candidates was May 31.
Frost didn't file, but two other candidates entered the Ward 3 contest. Because of redistricting, his south-side home shifted into Ward 5, and there are two candidates in that race as well.
Although Frost was often the most conservative voice on the council, he enjoyed the absence of partisan rancor that infects other levels of government.
"You could be a fiscal conservative or a liberal, but you didn't have to be a Democrat or a Republican," he said Tuesday. "It was nice not having that dividing line between the bunch of us."
Even while he questioned some budget increases, Frost was a vigorous defender of the city's economic development spending — particularly the construction of the civic center and other efforts to revitalize downtown Mankato. He said his work as a pharmacist involved traveling throughout southern Minnesota where he witnessed town after town that was stagnant or worse.
"Mankato is unusual in that it's still growing," he said, calling the city's prosperity the most important accomplishment of the past two decades.
Frost also cited as an important part of his legacy his support for Mankato's rental-density ordinance, which generally caps rental homes at 25% on any block in residential neighborhoods. And he was one of the most vocal proponents of raising the legal age to 21 for purchasing tobacco and other nicotine-containing products.
His final year in office was marred by the revelation in January that Frost had retaliated against a resident who had been critical of the city's annual deer hunt — sending a letter to the resident's employer questioning the man's fitness to do his job. The council voted 6-0 in February to censure Frost for violating the city's code of conduct and strip him of all committee assignments.
Although his tenure ended with controversy, Frost said he relished his time in city leadership.
"It's been fabulous, nothing less than fabulous," he said. "I've enjoyed every minute of it."
The council has scheduled a "celebration of Mark Frost's years of service" at Pub 500, 500 S. Front St., following the conclusion of Monday night's regular council meeting and work session, which run back-to-back starting at 6 p.m.
Because a quorum of the council will be present, the gathering at the bar is legally required to be open to the public. But Arntz said the public is invited not just for legal reasons. The event is meant to be one where friends and constituents of Frost should feel welcome to participate.
