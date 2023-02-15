After a local manufacturer started making specialized medical cables used in robot-assisted surgeries, a manager at the company saw the machine’s benefits firsthand when he needed a heart procedure in summer 2022.
Matt Lukasek, engineering manager at Kato Cable, was well-versed on the cables and what they were used for through his work at the company.
So when he needed heart surgery to repair a defective valve, likely caused by a birth defect, he specifically asked his cardiovascular surgeon if a robotic procedure was an option.
The surgeon, Dr. Arman Arghami of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, told him it was. And one of the benefits of it was its potential to lessen recovery times, a scenario that played out when Lukasek was back on the job within about 2½ weeks.
Lukasek described it as a “full circle” moment when he ended up needing a surgery aided by a machine using the kind of parts made by the company.
“The products we make right here in Mankato are changing lives, and to have it change another person’s life, that’s a big deal,” Lukasek said. “To have it change your own life? It’s hard to put that into words what that feels like. It’s pretty crazy.”
Robotic-assisted surgeries have increased in frequency at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and other hospitals across the country. The health system went from about 40 to 50 such surgeries per year to 700 by 2020, said Dr. Jason DeWitt, an OB-GYN at Mayo in Mankato who regularly performs surgeries using Intuitive’s da Vinci robotic units.
Prior to robotic units, most surgeries were more invasive. Bigger incisions meant longer recovery times and more risks for complications.
Next came laparoscopic surgeries, using smaller incisions. While less invasive, they were initially limited to simpler procedures.
Robotics changed that, DeWitt said.
“It was really difficult to do complex cases with traditional laparoscopic surgeries,” he said. “So what Intuitive’s product did was make laparoscopic surgery available for really complex cases.”
Manufacturers responded to the rise of robotic surgeries. Kato Cable started manufacturing medical cables for Intuitive’s da Vinci surgical units within the last five to six years, Lukasek said.
DeWitt and Lukasek are friends and neighbors. After Lukasek’s experience with the surgery, he and DeWitt arranged for a demonstration of the robotic unit for Kato Cable workers Monday at Mayo’s Mankato hospital.
The demonstration tied the work Kato Cable does to one of its real-life applications, Lukasek said. The Kato Cable team took turns maneuvering the robot’s arms, letting them imagine what being a surgeon is like.
The robotic arms and how sensitively they respond to subtle movements make them feel like extensions of your own arms, Lukasek said. Except the robot has even more range of motion.
“The technology that you see in front of us, Mayo Clinic is using it to improve people’s lives every single day,” Lukasek said. “You see the technology here and the high-quality manufacturing within the same community working together.”
On the manufacturing side, you receive an order, make the product and send it out, said Krista Petzel, account manager at Kato Cable. The work hits home when you see the product in action knowing it helped a coworker.
“When you really sit down and dig into what this is going into and what this product is doing, and then when it’s done on one of our own, it pulls on my heartstrings,” Petzel said.
DeWitt hoped the opportunity showed the Kato Cable team how important their role in medical advancements can be.
“This is my attempt to help show you that the great work that you do at Kato Cable allows me to do great things for patients,” he said.
