Despite the shortage of workers all around, North Mankato-based FUN.com — the world’s largest online-only costume retailer — was well-prepared for its Halloween rush this year.
“We had a really good recruiting season last year,” CEO Tom Fallenstein said.
He attributed the influx of applications received to their increased hourly pay rate of $20 with bonuses, up from last year’s $15.25.
“We’re seeing a lot of people looking for extra cash with inflation and higher gas prices,” Fallenstein said.
FUN.com has over 2,000 employees this peak season with about 220 full-time employees year-round, similar to last. But this time, most seasonal workers are local to the area.
Last year Fallenstein had to bring in 250 people from out of town and housed them in area hotels until the end of October.
The $500,000 initiative in 2021, called “Halloween Heroes,” was used then to fill the desperately needed roles.
“We could have used a few more people, but for the most part, we kind of hit what we were trying to hit,” Fallenstein said about this peak season.
To get needed help last year, FUN.com invested in robots to work in the warehouse.
Jeremy Westphal, a shipping manager at the warehouse, said working with the robots was a different experience.
“They kind of have a mind of their own and they don’t quite operate like normal humans,” he said. “There were definitely transitional challenges. But whenever people saw them and saw how they worked, everyone was very amazed by what they were able to do.”
But with sales up and the demand for products even higher this year compared to last, the robots weren’t working as needed.
Fallenstein decided to cancel the robots and hire back more people.
“We weren’t quite prepared for the demand, and we were definitely struggling with some operational efficiencies this year,” he said.
Westphal noted that if they had just a little more time before the orders started coming in, they could have worked out the kinks with the robots.
“There was definitely potential there,” he said.
Regardless, he’s thankful for his human coworkers.
“It’s definitely the nice thing about working here. You kind of get a mixture of everybody and a whole bunch of different personalities,” he said. “Older generation, younger generation, you kind of get a little bit of everything. That always makes the day go by fast.”
During their offseason, Fallenstein attributes their employee retention to the company’s flexible scheduling, work-from-home opportunities, fun work environment and competitive pay.
