At North Mankato-based Fun.com, finding some 2,000 seasonal employees each fall has always been a challenge. Things have gotten tighter in recent years.
“Last year the number of applications was a little under what we wanted,” said Ross Hewett-Smith.
With the outlook for a tight labor market far into the future, Fun.com CEO Tom Fallenstein decided to juice up the interest in temporary jobs this year by giving away a 2019 Honda Fit.
“Anyone who comes and works with us through the end of the busy season will be entered to win the car,” Hewett-Smith said. “It’s pretty unique for a recruiting effort.”
Fun.com sells a wide variety of gifts and toys and has a sister site, HalloweenCostumes.com, which sells and rents Halloween costumes and decorations.
The company is also beefing up its incentive pay this year, with those working weekends or night shifts getting up to $5 an hour more.
Bob Hoffman, interim president & CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, said employers continue to struggle finding help.
“It’s tight all over. We are all having to do things differently than we have in the past.”
Hoffman said collaborations between businesses, schools and communities are growing in popularity as employers look for skilled workers.
“A lot of businesses are partnering to get into the high schools and two-year colleges to develop interest in students on what’s out there. It’s to find young people and their passions and help them develop the skills they need.”
He said there’s also more focus on retraining people who may have been laid off in another industry or who are just looking to move up the ladder.
“I think there’s just going to be a lot of collaboration, a lot of partnering.”
Cathy Davidoski, branch manager of Masterson Staffing Solutions on Victory Drive in Mankato, said they use a wide variety of approaches to find job candidates for the companies they work with.
“You have to be creative to get people in the door,” she said.
“We obviously use social media, Indeed, craigslist, newspapers. We mix it up. And we have a database of current employees and others who’ve worked for us. And a lot of it is word-of-mouth, someone knows someone or has a family member who we worked with.”
Masterson focuses on finding employees for light industrial businesses.
“Packaging, assembly, that kind of thing.”
She said demand in the local manufacturing sector has remained high.
“You hear on the national news that manufacturing is slowing down but it’s been really strong in our area.”
