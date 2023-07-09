North Mankato Fun Days wrapped up with some furry friends and tractor pulls on Sunday morning.
Hasse Family Petting Zoo brought the furry fun to Wheeler Park, providing their petting zoo with pigs, goats, alpacas, rabbits and more, as well as horses for people to take a short ride on.
All attractions seemed popular. Lines for the petting zoo and horse rides were backed up with people excited to get their turn.
The air was full of excited chatter from the kids, cheering from the parents, and the occasional neigh or bleat from one of the animals.
The surplus of excited kids was nothing new for Hasse Family’s petting zoo, as they’ve been bringing it to the final day of Fun Days for over a decade and seen it be successful every year. Missy Schultz, who works with Hasse Family, talked about what made the petting zoo so great.
“We love being able to do this every year, it’s always fun,” Schultz said. “There’s nothing better than animals and kids together.”
Hasse Family also brought horses from their farms, and kids could take short rides on them while they were led with rope by instructors.
The tractor pull competition was separated into age groups with competitors of five, six, seven and eight years old. Kids would pedal the tractor as far as they could, with weight being added to the resistance the older the competitor was. First, second and third place winners were awarded with trophies in each of the four age groups.
North Mankato Fun Days began in 1965 in celebration of the community fending off one of the worst Minnesota River floods in history.
