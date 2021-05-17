NORTH MANKATO — Fun Days is back on in North Mankato following the easing of pandemic event restrictions.
The community celebration will be held July 7-10 after all but will have fewer events than a typical year.
Organizers had announced last month that Fun Days would be canceled for a second consecutive year due to the pandemic.
On Monday they announced they are canceling the cancellation.
"We made the earlier decision with the information we had at the time, and now with new information, we are excited to bring back a bit of normalcy to our community," Fun Days Co-Coordinator Denny Kemp said in an announcement. "Now that more and more people are receiving the vaccine each day, and keeping safety as our highest priority, we can confidently proceed with most of the scope, spectacle and spirit of Fun Days in 2021."
This year's celebration will include a carnival in Wheeler Park, the parade with food collection for ECHO Food Shelf, a car show and other traditions.
But some events, including the kiddie parade, pedal pull and petting zoo will not be held this year.
The celebration is hosted by the North Mankato Civic Commerce Association and the city of North Mankato. It began in 1965 to thank community members who helped save the town from devastating floods that spring.
More information about the event will be posted at www.northmankatofundays.com and www.facebook.com/northmankatofundays.
