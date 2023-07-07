Fun was in the air as the special needs carnival of North Mankato Fun Days was widely popular yet again Friday morning.
The two hours allotted specifically for people with special needs is designed to limit the possible stress that large crowds can produce while maintaining a fun environment and allowing people with special needs to enjoy the carnival.
Carnival goers milled about, sporting face paint and holding balloons. Children and adults alike enjoyed merry-go-rounds, slides, the fun house, carnival games and more.
The air was filled with laughter and screams of joy from those on the rides, mixed with the sound of the bingo announcer’s voice calling out new card coordinates.
Free bingo and prizes were offered to all who attended, courtesy of the Knights of Columbus. The victorious were offered a variety of prizes, ranging from snacks and candies to toy cars to thermos cups, and everyone was even given a small stuffed animal of their choice.
When asked about what made the carnival special, Knights of Columbus member John Kuchinka said to simply look around.
“The looks on their faces are priceless,” Kuchinka said as he gestured to the tables full of smiling people playing bingo. “It’s so special to be here and be able to do this for them.”
The Knights of Columbus have been helping out at the special needs carnival for over 20 years. Member Paul Streit said it’s their pleasure to help out and bring joy to those who come.
“We get as much fun out of it as the people that come here,” Streit said. “It’s a great time for everyone.”
The special needs carnival has been apart of North Mankato Fun Days for 20 years, with the only break being taken in the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic, and it’s only gotten more popular over time. Fun Days as a whole has been a tradition for even longer, with the first year being 1965.
As long as there are smiling faces, the special needs carnival will always be one of the highlights of the summer, organizers said.
