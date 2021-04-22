MANKATO — Lawmakers may agree on more funding for transportation projects, but Democrats and Republicans are at odds once again over how best to pay for transportation over the next two years.
DFL lawmakers are calling for a penny-per-gallon gas tax increase by tying the state's motor fuels tax to inflation. GOP lawmakers want to use more general fund money and one-time federal funding for transportation projects.
The DFL-controlled House and GOP-controlled Senate passed transportation budget proposals last week in preparation for major budget negotiations heading into May. While the bills share a few priorities, there aren't many similarities in how the bills address transportation in 2022 and 2023.
"The two bills have almost nothing in common," Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, said.
Torkelson, the ranking Republican on the House transportation committee, said he favors the Senate's approach to using more general funding and federal dollars to pay transportation costs. He and other Republicans oppose DFL proposals to increase taxes and fees.
"I don't think in this current situation, given that we have a lot of money, a fair amount of money in surplus and billions in federal aid coming, that raising taxes are appropriate," Torkelson said.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, defended the penny-per-gallon gas tax increase as necessary to provide consistent transportation funding.
"You need a sustainable, predictable source of funding," Frentz said. "Many of these projects are spread out over two to five years."
Frentz and Democrats argue indexing the gas tax to inflation, which is estimated to increase the gas tax by a penny each year over the next four years, helps the state cope with inflationary costs on transportation projects as well as the growing backlog of road and bridge projects. Republicans say the state should use more of its $1.6 billion surplus and do more to address project cost overruns.
There are other controversial parts to each transportation proposal. The House budget includes a provision that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a driver's license or state ID, as well as a 0.5% transit sales tax increase in the Twin Cities. The Senate proposal cancels some prior appropriations to the Metropolitan Council and significantly cuts state funding for metro transit, instead directing the Met Council to prioritize and use federal COVID-related aid.
The Senate transportation bill also earmarks funding for 28 projects and studies around the state, most of which are in Greater Minnesota. Lawmakers on both sides remain divided on project earmarks, however.
Torkelson said while he has issues with how the Minnesota Department of Transportation chooses and schedules projects, he opposes earmarks on principle.
"I just don't think the Legislature picking all of the projects to move forward is fair," he said.
Local lawmakers also note issues with the Corridors of Commerce program have yet to be addressed, though both bills fund the program. Changes in recent years to how the program ranks projects put more emphasis on metro-related projects rather than the Greater Minnesota needs, which the program was created to address.
Torkelson said he hopes to tackle Corridors of Commerce updates next year.
