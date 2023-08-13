The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — A fundraiser for Disabled American Veterans Chapter 10-Lyle C. Pearson Sr. is planned 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 518, 256 Belgrade Ave.
Rock Recon VI includes live music and a cookoff contest between area ribbers. Legion Riders plans a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. motorcycle ride/run in conjunction with the event.
Bands and musicians slated to perform include Angry Waters, Ocho, Apt. 3, The Lost Vintage, Jeremy Poland and Lantz Dale.
Business sponsors include Rock 95.
