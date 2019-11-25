The Free Press
NEW RICHLAND — A GoFundMe effort has raised more than $14,700 for the family of the New Richland couple involved in a fatal crash last week.
Jay and Beth Logan, ages 57 and 52 respectively, died Wednesday after their vehicle collided with a semi on Highway 14 in Claremont. Their surviving family includes young adult son and daughter, Tyler and Grace.
The donations will support them as they heal from the loss, according to the post on GoFundMe.
“The kids have a long road of navigating the estate of their parents while being kids and healing from this tragic event,” the post stated. “We ask for your support to help them in the months ahead.”
The fundraiser set a $20,000 goal, with $14,752 pledged from 256 donors as of Monday evening. A family member started the campaign late last week, leading to remembrances and condolence messages pouring in from those who knew the couple.
“This loss truly hit the community hard,” one donor wrote. “I have Grace and Tyler in my hearts through this time.”
Jay Logan worked at Hope Creamery near Ellendale. Beth Logan used to work there as well before a career at Federated Insurance. She also served on Ellendale’s Zion Lutheran Church Council.
The couple’s obituary noted they loved watching their children’s sporting events, camping and traveling as a family. Their funeral is Tuesday in Owatonna.
The semi driver, from Cleveland in Le Sueur County, was hospitalized but sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, which resulted in the truck bursting into flames.
