MANKATO — After-hour activities at various Old Town businesses are planned Thursday in conjunction with a fundraiser for a year-round shelter.
The Connections Crawl features exclusive shopping, food and beverage sampling and a silent auction.
The three-hour event begins 4:30 p.m. at the Hubbard Building, 424 N. Riverfront Drive.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to support Connections Ministry's mission to provide people who don't have housing with a year-round shelter at one location.
Tickets may be purchased at the event or online at: connectionsmankato.org.
