MANKATO — A fundraiser has been organized for the family of the 20-year-old Mankato man who was found deceased Monday.
Makhi William Nave was first reported missing over the weekend after last being seen on the 600 block of Agency Road.
Friends of his family set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses and bills while they mourn.
The page described Nave as "a wonderful kid who grew up to be a wonderful young man."
"Please know that your kindness, love, sympathy and prayers are seen and appreciated," the page states.
